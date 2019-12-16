Double Doubles
Overton’s Matthew Roth scored 13 points and grabbed 11 rebounds in the Eagles’ 67-43 loss to Southern Valley.
High Scorers
Boys
Trey Miner scored 23 points and Karsten McCarter added 20 as Elm Creek claimed a 59-46 win over Ansley-Litchfield.
Tyce Westland, Pleasanton, led the Bulldogs to a 46-38 win over South Loup with 17 points. Brady Klein added 10 points.
Ry Cheney led Shelton to a 57-33 win over Kenesaw with 17 points.
Aden Lovitt and Nolan Benjamin scored 16 points each to lead Loomis to a 70-33 win over Bertrand. Shay Swanson added 11 and Quinn Johnson 10 to the Wolves’ total.
Nick Saiez led four Lexington players in double figures with 16 points. Dau Mach and Dylan Richman scored 12 points each and Kaleb Carpenter scored 10.
Zach Hinrichs and Brennan Runge scored 13 points each, Calvin Johnson added 11 and Jacob Wehlin scored 10 as Axtell beat Harvard 52-41.
Jaylen Schlueter scored 14 points and Matthew Roth added 13 in Overton’s 67-43 loss to Southern Valley.
Jarret Breher, Bertrand, scored 10 points in the Vikings’ 70-33 loss to Loomis.
Girls
Hannah French led three Axtell players in double figures with 17 points in a 57-21 win over Harvard. Erica Bertrand added 15 points and Kailey Trampe 11 for the Wildcats.
Loomis’ Alexis Billeter scored 17 points, Hanna Stewart had 13 and Darla Thorell had 10 for the Wolves in a 50-41 loss to Bertrand.
Jada High led Bertrand to a 50-41 win over Loomis, scoring 16 points. Erin Boggs added 12 for the Vikings.
S-E-M’s Sarah Glatter scored 11 points to lead the Mustangs to a 52-11 win over Red Cloud. Faith Whitesel chipped in 10 points for the Mustangs.
