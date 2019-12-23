High Scorers
GIRLS
Makenna Wills, Shelton, posted 20 points in the Bulldogs’ 54-13 win over Red Cloud. Brianna Simmons chipped in 11.
Loomis’ Darla Thorell led the way with 18 points and Hanna Stewart added 10 as the Wolves beat Brady 36-35.
Gibbon’s Bailey Rockefeller scored 14 points but the Buffaloes lost to Wood River, 48-33.
Ansley/Litchfield’s Taylor Haines scored 13 points and Carli Bailey added 10 as the Spartans defeated Sandhills/Thedford, 39-14, in the consolation game of the S-E-M Pre-Holiday Tournament.
Hailey Mollring and Chelsea Fisher scored 10 points each to lead 10 Pleasanton players who scored in a 67-20 win over Wilcox-Hildreth.
BOYS
Ansley/Litchfield’s T Bailey made 7 of 8 free throws and scored 21 points in the Spartans’ 78-45 win over S-E-M in the championship game of the Creyton Line, S-E-M, scored 19 points and Carson Rohde added 13 pounds in S-E-M’s 78-45 loss to Ansley/Litchfield in the championship game of the S-E-M Pre-Holiday Tournament.
Gibbon’s Matthew Weismann lit up Wood River with 19 points and Chi Onate followed with 11 as the Buffaloes won 56-35.
Loomis’ Shay Swanson scored 17 points to lead five Wolves in double digits as Loomis prevailed over Brady, 86-47 Carson Orcutt followed with 15 points, Joshua Marcy scored 14, Quinn Johnson scored 12 and Nolan Benjamin netted 11.
S-E-M Pre-Holiday Tournament. J. Cunningham added 16 points, including four 3-pointers.
Pleasanton’s Tyce Westland put in 18 points while Brady Klein and Kessler Dixon scored 13 points each as the Bulldogs defeated Wilcox-Hildreth, 62-26.
Kaleb Carpenter set the pace for Lexington with 14 points as the Minutemen beat North Platte 49-34. Nick Saiz added 13 for the Minutemen and Dau Mach chipped in 10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.