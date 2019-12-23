S-E-M v Ansley/Litchfield

S-E-M’s Carson Rohde (50) attempts to pass while falling out of bounds during Saturday’s championship game of the S-E-M Pre-Holiday Tournament. Defending on the play is Ansley/Litchfield’s Jackson Henry. Ansley/Litchfield defeated S-E-M, 78-45.

 Erika Pritchard

High Scorers

GIRLS

Makenna Wills, Shelton, posted 20 points in the Bulldogs’ 54-13 win over Red Cloud. Brianna Simmons chipped in 11.

Loomis’ Darla Thorell led the way with 18 points and Hanna Stewart added 10 as the Wolves beat Brady 36-35.

Gibbon’s Bailey Rockefeller scored 14 points but the Buffaloes lost to Wood River, 48-33.

Ansley/Litchfield’s Taylor Haines scored 13 points and Carli Bailey added 10 as the Spartans defeated Sandhills/Thedford, 39-14, in the consolation game of the S-E-M Pre-Holiday Tournament.

Hailey Mollring and Chelsea Fisher scored 10 points each to lead 10 Pleasanton players who scored in a 67-20 win over Wilcox-Hildreth.

BOYS

Ansley/Litchfield’s T Bailey made 7 of 8 free throws and scored 21 points in the Spartans’ 78-45 win over S-E-M in the championship game of the Creyton Line, S-E-M, scored 19 points and Carson Rohde added 13 pounds in S-E-M’s 78-45 loss to Ansley/Litchfield in the championship game of the S-E-M Pre-Holiday Tournament.

Gibbon’s Matthew Weismann lit up Wood River with 19 points and Chi Onate followed with 11 as the Buffaloes won 56-35.

Loomis’ Shay Swanson scored 17 points to lead five Wolves in double digits as Loomis prevailed over Brady, 86-47 Carson Orcutt followed with 15 points, Joshua Marcy scored 14, Quinn Johnson scored 12 and Nolan Benjamin netted 11.

S-E-M Pre-Holiday Tournament. J. Cunningham added 16 points, including four 3-pointers.

Pleasanton’s Tyce Westland put in 18 points while Brady Klein and Kessler Dixon scored 13 points each as the Bulldogs defeated Wilcox-Hildreth, 62-26.

Kaleb Carpenter set the pace for Lexington with 14 points as the Minutemen beat North Platte 49-34. Nick Saiz added 13 for the Minutemen and Dau Mach chipped in 10.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.