DOUBLE-DOUBLE
Pleasanton’s Kaci Pierce scored 12 points and grabbed 12 rebounds in the Bulldogs’ 55-16 win over Kenesaw.
BOYS LEADING SCORERS
Elm Creek’s Gage Clabaugh tallied 16 points while teammates Trey Miner scored 12 and Karsten McCarter added 10 in the Buffaloes’ 66-36 win over Franklin.
Pleasanton’s Seth Eckel had 13 points and Kessler Dixon netted 11 in the Bulldogs’ 66-41 win over Kenesaw.
GIRLS LEADING SCORERS
Brooke Quadhamer scored 26 points to lead Wilcox-Hildreth to a 43-32 win over Amherst.
Pleasanton’s Paige Weisdorfer had a team-high 15 points in the Bulldogs’ 55-16 win over Kenesaw. Kaci Pierce added 12 points and Katy Lindner netted 10.