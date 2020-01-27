Basketball - Baden

DOUBLE-DOUBLE

Pleasanton’s Kaci Pierce scored 12 points and grabbed 12 rebounds in the Bulldogs’ 55-16 win over Kenesaw.

BOYS LEADING SCORERS

Elm Creek’s Gage Clabaugh tallied 16 points while teammates Trey Miner scored 12 and Karsten McCarter added 10 in the Buffaloes’ 66-36 win over Franklin.

Pleasanton’s Seth Eckel had 13 points and Kessler Dixon netted 11 in the Bulldogs’ 66-41 win over Kenesaw.

GIRLS LEADING SCORERS

Brooke Quadhamer scored 26 points to lead Wilcox-Hildreth to a 43-32 win over Amherst.

Pleasanton’s Paige Weisdorfer had a team-high 15 points in the Bulldogs’ 55-16 win over Kenesaw. Kaci Pierce added 12 points and Katy Lindner netted 10.