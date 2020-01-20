Double-Doubles
-- Bertrand’s Owen Kaps collected 12 rebounds to go with his 11 points, but the Vikings fell short against Overton, losing 59-54.
High Scorers
GIRLS
-- Whitney Bauer tallied 23 points, Ashley Brown added 14 and Reagan Meier added 10 as Elm Creek beat Kenesaw 63-29.
-- Rachel Ecklund scored 20 points and Haley Fleischman grabbed 13 rebounds to lead Overton to a 42-36 win over Bertrand.
-- Pleasanton had a balanced attack in 63-26 win over S-E-M with Cadee Nichols scoring 14 points, Isabelle Paitz 13 and Katy Lindner 12. Kaci Pierce snagged 11 rebounds to go with six points.
-- Wilcox-Hildreth’s Brooke Quadhamer scored 13 points as the Falcons edged Ansley/Litchfield, 36-34.
-- Ansley/Litchfield’s Taylor Haines scored 13 points and Carlie Bailey added 11, but the Spartans fell two points short in a 36-34 loss to Wilcox-Hildreth.
BOYS
-- Elm Creek’s Trey Miner made 11 of 13 field goals and scored 26 points in the Buffaloes’ 67-27 win over Kenesaw’s Gage Clabaugh who added 14 points.
-- Axtell’s Zach Hinrichs poured in 22 points and teammate Brennan Runge added 20 in Axtell’s 65-48 win over Lawrence-Nelson. Nick Pearson chipped in 10 for the Wildcats.
-- Matthew Roth scored 20 points, Max Kulhanek added 12 and Jaylen Schlueter netted 11 to lead Overton to a 59-54 win over Bertrand.
-- Bertrand’s Jarret Bieker led the Vikings in scoring with 20 points in a 59-54 loss to Overton, while Arik Ackerman and Owen Kaps had 11.
-- Pleasanton’s Tyce Westland scored 19 points and teammates Brady Klein and Kessler Dixon reached double figures with 16 and 10 points, respectively, as the Bulldogs beat S-E-M, 64-41.
-- Five Loomis players scored in double figures — Carson Orcutt with 15, Joshua Marcy with 14, Shay Swanson with 12, Quinn Johnson with 11 and Aden Lovitt with 10 — as the Wolves rolled to a 78-25 win over Silver Lake.
-- Carson Rohde scored 11 points to lead S-E-M in a 64-41 loss to Pleasanton.