KILLS
14 — Katy Lindner, Pleasanton, in the Bulldogs’ 25-22, 25-19 win over Elm Creek.
14 — Lindner, Pleasanton, in the Bulldogs’ 25-22, 25-17 win over Southern Valley in the championship of the Elm Creek Invitational.
12 — Aspen Rusher, Kearney High, in the Bearcats’ 25-19, 23-25, 25-15 win over Grand Island
11 — Lindner, Pleasanton, in the Bulldogs’ 25-11, 25-13 win over Amherst.
11 — Belle Paitz, Pleasanton, in the Bulldogs’ win over Southern Valley.
10 — Sidney Province, Kearney High, in the Bearcats’ win over Grand Island
ACES
5 — Whitney Bauer, Elm Creek, in the Vuffs’ 23-25, 25-20, 25-23 win over Hershey.
3 — Lily Novacek, Kearney High, in the Bearcats’ 25-19, 23-25, 25-15 win over Grand Island
3 — Bauer, Elm Creek, in the Buffaloes’ 25-18, 20-25, 25-11 win over Sutherland.
3 — Ashley Brown, Elm Creek, in the Buffaloes’ win over Sutherland.
BLOCKS
5 — Avery Sindt, Elm Creek, in the Buffaloes’ 23-25, 25-20, 25-23 win over Hershey.
3 — Lily Novacek, Kearney High, in the Bearcats’ 25-19, 23-25, 25-15 win over Grand Island
ASSISTS
30 — Natalie Siegel, Pleasanton, in the Bulldogs’ 25-22, 25-17 win over Southern Valley.
27 — Lucy Bartee, Kearney High, in the Bearcats’ 24-26, 21-25 loss to North Platte.
26 — Bartee, Kearney High, in the Bearcats’ 25-21, 25-22 win over Grand Island Northwest.
24 — Siegel, Pleasanton, in the Bulldogs’ 25-22, 25-19 win over Elm Creek.
19 — Bartee, Kearney High, in the Bearcats’ 28-30, 13-25 loss to Gretna.
19 — Bartee, Kearney High, in the Bearcats’ 25-19, 23-25, 25-15 win over Grand Island.
19 — Erin Boggs, Bertrand, in the Vikings’ 25-20, 25-22 win over Silver Lake.
18 — Siegel, Pleasanton, in the Bulldogs’ 25-11, 25-13 win over Amherst.
17 — Boggs, Bertrand, in the Vikings’ 25-15, 25-19 win over Hampton.
14 — Whitney Bauer, Elm Creek, in the Buffaloes’ 25-18, 20-25, 25-11 win over Sutherland.
DIGS
16 — Jada High, Bertrand, in the Vikings’ 25-22, 25-20 win over Silver Lake.
15 — Maci McCarter, Elm Creek, in the Buffs’ 23-25, 25-20, 25-23 win over Hershey.
14 — Adi Wood, Kearney High, in the Bearcats’ 25-19, 23-25, 25-15 win over Grand Island.
14 — McCarter, Elm Creek, in the Buffaloes’ 25-18, 20-25, 25-11 win over Sutherland.
14 — Whitney Bauer, Elm Creek, in the Buffaloes’ win over Sutherland.
14 — Ashley Brown, Elm Creek, in the Buffaloes’ win over Sutherland.
14 — Samantha Knapp, Elm Creek, in the Buffs’ win over Hershey.
13 — High, Bertrand, in the Vikings’ 25-15, 25-19 win over Hampton.
12 — Aspen Rusher, Kearney High, in the Bearcats’ 24-26, 21-25 loss to North Platte.
12 — Katy Lindner, Pleasanton, in the Bulldogs’ 25-22, 25-19 win over Elm Creek.
12 — Paige Weisdorfer, Pleasanton, in the Bulldogs’ 25-22, 25-17 win over Southern Valley.
11 — Rusher, Kearney High, in the Bearcats’ 25-21, 25-22 win over Northwest.
