OMAHA —Seven Hub Territory wrestlers advanced to the semifinals in Class D at the Nebraska High School State Wrestling Championships in Omaha on Thursday.
The Ansley/Litchfield Spartans pushed themselves into the top 10 in the team race, sitting in a tie for sixth place after the first two rounds of the three-day tournament.
Blake Racicky at 160 pounds and Kolby Larson at 182 pounds will carry the Spartans’ colors into the semifinals. Racicky will wrestle where he will meet Thayer Central’s Jackson Feulner. Both have two losses this eyar.
Larson faces Corey Dawe of Burweell, who has one loss and finished second last eyar.
Another defending champion, Overton’s Kien Martin, also returned to the semifinals where he will meet Levi Kerner of Arapahoe.
Other Hub Territory semifinalists are Shelton’s Jesse Sauceda at 113 pounds, Elm Creek’s Xavier Perez and Axtell’s Dustin Koingsporn at 138 pounds and Pleasanton’s Chase Pawloski at 145 pounds.
Pawloski, a senior, is the younger brother of four-time state champion Tyler Pawloski. However, this is his first appearance in the semifinals.
Hub Territory Class D Semifinalists
113 — Jesse Sauceda, Shelton (23-3) vs. Eli Paxton, Mullen (46-7)
138 — Xavier Perez, Elm Creek (39-14) vs. Nate Christensen, Plainview (47-1).
138 — Dustin Klingsporn, Axtell (50-2) vs. Gabe Escalante, Winside (38-7)
145 — Chase Pawloski, Pleasanton (37-10) vs. Levi Lewis, North Central (41-8)
160 — Blake Racicky, Ansley/Litchfied (36-2) vs. Jackson Feulner, Thayer Central (23-2).
182 — Kolby Larson, Ansley/Litchfield (29-8) vs. Corey Dawe, Burwell (36-1)
285 — Kien Martin, Overton (31-1) vs. Levi Kerner, Arapahoe (37-3)