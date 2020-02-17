KEARNEY — Seventy Hub Territory wrestlers qualified for the state high school wrestling tournament by finishing in the top four at their respective district tournaments that concluded Saturday.
Kearney High led the way with 12 qualifiers for the state meet that begins Thursday at Omaha while finishing second in the A-4 District in Lincoln.
Four Bearcats emerged as district champions — Arther Heelan at 113 pounds, Hunter Nagatani at 120 pounds, Brayden Smith at 138 pounds and Gage Ferguson at 145 pounds.
Smith was a state champion in 2018.
Lincoln East won the district championship scoring 10 points more than the Bearcats. The Spartans had seven champions.
Lexington finished second to Gering in the B-4 District at Scottsbluff, qualifying eight wrestlers for the state meet. The Minutemen qualifiers included district champions Daven Naylor at 106 pounds and Brady Fago at 145 pounds.
In Class C, Amherst finished second to Valentine in the C-4 District at Hershey.
The Broncos qualified six wrestlers for state led by district champions Quentyn Frank at 132 pounds and Jarin Potts at 220 pounds.
Loomis/Bertrand’s Trevin Edwards won the 106-pound championship at Hershey and Kearney Catholic qualified three wrestlers — Sam Luther at 106 pounds, Chris Feldner at 132 pounds and Jaxson Daake at 145 pounds — although none reached the top of the medals stand.
At the C-2 District at St. Paul, defending state champion Daniel Escandon won the 126-pound weight class to earn a chance to defend his title.
In Class D, Ansley/Litchfield finished second at the D-4 district at Southern Valley, qualifying five wrestlers for state.
Hub Territory district champions at Southern Valley were Ansley/Litchfield’s Blake Racicky (160) and Kolby Larson (182), Shelton’s Alex Spotanski (106) and Jesse Sauceda (113), Axtell’s Dustin Klingsporn (138) and Pleasanton’s Chase Pawloski (145).
At the D-2 District at Greeley, Overton’s Kien Martin, the defending champion at 285 won his weight class.
A-4 at Lincoln East
1, Lincoln East 219. 2, Kearney 209. 3 Millard North 138.5. 4, Elkhorn South 100.5. 5, Lincoln Southeast 89. 6, Lincoln Pius X 46. 7, Lincoln High 37. 8, Omaha South 31.
District B-4 at Scottsbluff
1, Gering 166. 2, Lexington 146. 3, Sidney 135. 4, Ogallala 89.5. 5, Gothenburg 88. 6, Holdrege 85. 7, Alliance 84. 8, Minden 81. 9, McCook 79. 10, Scottsbluff 77. 11, Chadron 62.5. 12, Cozad 50.
District C-2 at St. Paul
1, David City 249. 2, Logan View 184.5. 3, Battle Creek 130.5. 4, St. Paul 102. 5, Twin River 96. 6, Johnson County Central 75. 7T, Gibbon 65. 7T, Lincoln Christian 65. 7T, Louisville 65. 10, Doniphan-Trumbull 61. 11, North Bend Central 48.5. 12, Columbus Scotus 34. 13, Shelby-Rising City 27. 14, Lutheran High Northeast 23. 15, Grand Island Central Catholic 13. 16, South Central Nebraska Unified District No. 5 12.
District C-4 at Hershey
1, Valentine 171.5. 2, Amherst 154. 3, Broken Bow 139.5. 4, Bridgeport 131. 5, Ord 122. 6, Mitchell 76. 7, Kearney Catholic 74. 8, Arcadia/Loup City 71. 9, Loomis/Bertrand 70.5. 10, Ravenna 65. 11, Gordon-Rushville 64. 12, Hi-Line 58. 13, Hershey 46. 14, Perkins County 42. 15, Ainsworth 36. 16, Chase County 24.
District D-2 at Greeley
1, Howells-Dodge 136. 2, Palmer 112. 3, East Butler 91.5. 4T, Centennial 90. 4T, Southwest 90. 6, North Central 89.5. 7, Anselmo-Merna 86. 8, Winside 82. 9, Alma 60.5. 10, Guardian Angels Central Catholic 58. 11, Overton 45. 12, Central Valley 44. 13, Stanton 43.5. 14, Freeman 34. 15, Friend 33. 16, Cedar Bluffs 23. 17, Sandhills Valley 19. 18, Palmyra 8. 19, Dorchester 3. 20T, Parkview Christian 0. 20T, Riverside 0.
District D-4 at Southern Valley
1, Maxwell 128. 2, Ansley-Litchfield 107.5. 3, Weeping Water 102.5. 4, Shelton 93. 5, High Plains Community 89. 6, Elm Creek 76.5. 7T, Axtell 75. 7T, Southern Valley 75. 9, Nebraska Christian 63. 10, West Holt 58. 11, Southern 47. 12, Kenesaw 41. 13, Pleasanton 38. 14, South Loup 33 15, Franklin 26. 16, Superior 25.5. 17, Red Cloud/Blue Hill 25. 18, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 24. 19, Wilcox-Hildreth 21. 20, Harvard 14. 21, Hastings St. Cecilia 0.