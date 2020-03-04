PLEASANTON — During the last couple of seasons, Pleasanton’s girls basketball team has become accustomed to making the trip to Lincoln at this time of the year.
This season marks the Bulldogs’ third consecutive state tournament appearance. The Bulldogs (25-0) enter the tournament as the lone undefeated team — regardless of class — and with aspirations of capturing their first state title.
The third-seeded Bulldogs will face sixth-seeded Pender (17-11) in the first round of the Class D1 bracket at 3:45 p.m. Thursday at Lincoln Southwest.
“The energy has been great,” Pleasanton coach Jordan Arensdorf said. “Girls are experienced and know what it takes to win in Lincoln. The girls understand the challenge that awaits them and are focused on Thursday.”
In the last two years, the Bulldogs have fallen short of accomplishing their goal of winning a state title. They have lost in the semifinals in each of the last two seasons. With a core of their roster now juniors, Arensdorf believes the Bulldogs’ experience will allow them to take the next step this season.
Weeping Water (25-1) and Chambers Wheeler Central (25-1) are the first and second seeds, respectively.
“I think the experiences in the past is huge,” Arensdorf said. “We have girls that have played in big-time games. Knowing that we have played in two state semifinals, the girls are confident in their abilities to get over the hump.”
The Bulldogs will face the Pendragons in the first round. The Pendragons defeated Cambridge in the district final by seven points. They rattled off a nine-game winning streak before losing four of their last six games prior to the state tournament.
The Pendragons are averaging 47.1 points per game and allowing 44.6 points per contest this season.
“Pender is extremely athletic and probably for the first time in three years we won’t be the more athletic team on the floor,” Arensdorf said. “They have excellent track athletes that guard the ball extremely hard and aggressively.
“Besides being athletic, they shoot the ball extremely well. It’s important that we handle the pressure and make sure that we contest shots and not give up open looks.”
