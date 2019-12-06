Double Doubles
Girls
Haley Fleischman scored 16 points and collected 15 rebounds in Overton’s 44-22 win over Arapahoe.
Scoring Leaders
Girls
Elm Creek’s Whitney Brown nailed five 3-pointers and scored 25 points in the Buffaloes’ 61-18 win over Shelton.
Gibbon’s Jade Bentley hit six of eight 3-pointers on her way to 22 points in the Buffs’ 56-44 loss to St. Paul.
Tenley Hadwiger, Amherst, scored 17 points in the Broncos’ 50-37 loss to Ravenna.
Brooke Quadhamer netted 13 points to lead Wilcox-Hildreth to a 48-44 win over Hi-Line.
Callie Coulter, Ravenna, scored 13 points in the Bluejays’ 50-37 win over Amherst.
Pleasanton’s Kacie Pierce hit three 3-pointers in the first quarter and scored 12 points, all in the first half, to lead Pleasanton’s girls to a 58-32 win over Axtell.
Boys
Elm Creek’s Trey Miner netted 20 points and Gage Clabaugh added 18 as Elm Creek topped Shelton 62-31.
Minden’s Ethan Riley scored 16 points in a 63-39 loss to Southern Valley.
Wilcox-Hildreth’s Jayden Bauer scored 15 points in the Falcons’ 75-34 loss to Hi-Line. Tanner Fangmeyer had 18 for the Bulls.
Dominic Espersen netted 20 points to lead Amherst to a 74-68 double-overtime win over Ravenna. Teammates Tanner Thomsen (17), Talon Trampe (15) and Josh Eloe (10) also scored in double figures.
Trey Mieth scored 23 points in Ravenna’s 74-68 double-overtime loss to Amherst.Jake Jarzynka added 17 points and Markel Miigerl 14 for the Bluejays.
