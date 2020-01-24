BOYS
Loomis’ Joshua Marcy poured in 22 points and Quinn Johnson posted 11 points as Loomis defeated Alma, 58-37.
Lexington’s Nick Saiz netted 13 points and Dylan Richman chipped in 11 as Lexington rolled to a 65-24 win over Cozad.
GIRLS
Alexis Billeter led Loomis with 17 points, Darla Thorell added 12 and Georgia Crandall scored 10 as Loomis defeated Alma, 56-35.
Jane Bentley scored 13 points and Baylee Rockefeller added 10 as Gibbon defeated Amherst, 54-41.
Amherst’s Jaiden Graham put 12 points on the board and Tenley Hadwiger scored 11, but the Broncos couldn’t stay ahead of Gibbon, losing 54-41.