KILLS
13 — Haley Fleischman, Overton, in the Eagles’ 25-21, 25-13 win over Loomis.
12 — Rachel Ecklund, Overton, in the Eagles’ win over Loomis.
12 — Ashley Brown, Elm Creek, in the Buffs’ 26-24, 25-21, 25-9 win over Gibbon.
11 — Erica Bertrand, Axtell, in the Wildcats’ 25-19, 23-25, 14-25 loss to Amherst.
11 — Johanna Ford, Bertrand, in the Vikings’ 25-13, 25-19, 25-11 win over Maxwell.
10 — Darla Thorell, Loomis, in the Wolves’ 25-22, 18-25, 25-22 win over Ansley/Litchfield.
10 — Alexis Billeter, Loomis, in the Wolves’ 21-25, 13-25 loss to Overton.
10 — Fleischman, Overton, in the Eagles’ 25-19, 25-19 win over Ansley/Litchfield
9 — Billeter, Loomis, in the Wolves’ win over Ansley/Litchfield.
9 — Nicole Cederburg, Axtell, in the Wildcats’ loss to Amherst.
9 — Kaci Pierce, Pleasanton, in the Bulldogs’ 25-20, 25-14 win over Axtell.
ACES
5 — Erin Boggs, Bertrand, in the Vikings’ 25-13, 25-19, 25-11 win over Maxwell.
3 — Hanna Stewart, Loomis, in the Wolves’ 25-22, 18-25, 25-22 win over Ansley/Litchfield.
3 — Ashley Brown, Elm Creek, in the Buffs’ 26-24, 25-21, 25-9 win over Gibbon.
3 — Belle Paitz, Pleasanton, in the Bulldogs’ 25-20, 25-14 win over Axtell.
3 — Katy Lindner, Pleasanton, in the Bulldogs’ win over Axtell.
3 — Johanna Ford, Bertrand, in the Vikings’ win over Maxwell.
DIGS
22 — Jesse Bertrand, Axtell, in the Wildcats’ 25-19, 23-25, 14-25 loss to Amherst.
19 — Hanna Stewart, Loomis, in the Wolves’ 25-22, 18-25, 25-22 win over Ansley/Litchfield.
19 — Jada High, Bertrand, in the Vikings’ 25-13, 25-19, 25-11 win over Maxwell.
16 — Maci McCarter, Elm Creek, in the Buffs’ 26-24, 25-21, 25-9 win over Gibbon.
16 — Erica Bertrand, Axtell, in the Wildcats’ loss to Amherst.
15 — Georgia Crandall, Loomis, in the Wolves’ win over Ansley/Litchfield.
14 — Paige Booe, Loomis, in the Wolves’ win over Ansley/Litchfield.
14 — Kailey Trampe, Axtell, in the Wildcats’ loss to Amherst.
13 — Stewart, Loomis, in the Wolves’ 21-25, 13-25 loss to Overton.
13 — Johanna Ford, Bertrand, in the Vikings’ win over Maxwell.
12 — Darla Thorell, Loomis, in the Wolves’ win over Ansley/Litchfield.
12 — Ella Bruggeman, Kearney Catholic, in the Stars’ loss to Hastings St. Cecilia.
11 — Ashley Keck, KCHS, in the Stars’ loss to Hastings St. Cecilia.
11 — Addie Larson, Loomis, in the Wolves’ win over Ansley/Litchfield.
10 — Allie Altwine, Overton, in the Eagles’ 25-21, 25-13 win over Loomis.
10 — Ashley Brown, Elm Creek, in the Buffs’ win over Gibbon.
BLOCKS
5 — Rachel Ecklund, Overton, in the Eagles’ 25-19, 25-19 win over Ansley/Litchfield.
4 — Haley Fleischman, Overton, in the Eagles’ 25-21, 25-13, win over Loomis
3 — Kenzie Scheele, Overton, in the Eagles’ win over Loomis.
3 — Caitlynn Wahls, Loomis, in the Wolves’ 25-22, 18-25, 25-22 win over Ansley/Litchfield.
3 — Haley Stone, Elm Creek, in the Buffs’ 26-24, 25-21, 25-9 win over Gibbon.
3 — Lexie Eckhoff, Axtell, in the Wildcats’ 20-25, 14-25 loss to Pleasanton.
3 — Fleischman, Overton, in the Eagles’ win over Ansley/Litchfield.
3 — Natalie Siegel, Pleasanton, in the Bulldogs’ 25-20, 25-14 win over Axtell.
ASSISTS
33 — Erin Boggs, Bertrand, in the Vikings’ 25-13, 25-19, 25-11 win over Maxwell.
32 — Kailey Trampe, Axtell, in the Wildcats’ 25-19, 23-25, 14-25 loss to Amherst.
27 — Anna Brennan, Overton, in the Eagles’ 25-21, 25-13 win over Loomis.
26 — Georgia Crandall, Loomis, in the Wolves’ win over Ansley/Litchfield.
21 — Natalie Siegel, Pleasanton, in the Wildcats’ 25-20, 25-14 win over Axtell.
17 — Whitney Bauer, Elm Creek, in the Buffs’ 26-24, 25-21, 25-9 win over Gibbon.
16 — Siegel, Pleasanton, in the Bulldogs 25-15, 25-11 win over Amherst.
16 — Trampe, Axtell, in the Wildcats’ 20-25, 14-25 loss to Pleasanton.
15 — Brennan, Overton, in the Eagles’ 25-19, 25-19 win over Ansley/Litchfield.
14 — Ashlyn Wischmeier, Kearney Catholic, in the Stars’ loss to Lincoln Lutheran.
13 — Wischmeier, KCHS, in the Stars’ loss to Hastings St. Cecilia.
11 — Crandall, Loomis, in the Wolves’ 21-25, 13-25 loss to Overton.
MSC.
Kearney Catholic dropped a pair of two-set matches in pool play at the Centennial Conference Tournament. KCHS lost to Lincoln Lutheran 25-18, 25-11 and Hastings St. Cecilia 25-18, 25-15. St. Cecilia is the top seed in the tournament, while Lincoln Luterhan was seeded fifth. The Stars were the tournament’s eighth seed.
FOOTBALL
Rushing
Hunter Arehart rushed for 96 yards on 16 carries to lead Ansley/Litchfield to a 30-28 win over South Loup.
Tackles
N Caden Holm, Ansley Litchfield had five solo and 12 assisted tackles in the Spartans’ win over South Loup. Teammate Cooper Slingsby had 13 assisted tackles and Blake Racicky had two solo and nine assists.
Highlights
Ansley/Litchfield scored 30 unanswered points then stopped a 2-point conversion in the fourth quarter to beat South Loup 30-28.
