GIRLS
Pleasanton’s Cadee Nichols and Isabelle Paitz scored 17 points apiece and Katy Lindner added 12 as the Bulldogs rolled to a 64-19 win over Amherst.
Ravenna’s Jessica McKeon hit four 3-pointers on her way to 16 points as the Bluejays rolled to a 66-36 win over Central City. Ashlyn Fiddelke added 11 points and Morgyn Fiddelke finished with 10 points.
Elm Creek’s Whitney Bauer scored 13 points, including four 3-pointers, and Ashley Brown added 11 as Elm Crek posted a 45-23 win over Axtell.
Faith Whitesel scored 11 points to lead S-E-M to a 36-24 win over Ansley/Litchfield.
BOYS
Pleasanton’s Brady Klein nailed six 3-pointers and finished with 26 points as Pleasanton defeated Amherst 59-48. Teammate Jakson Keaschall made five 3-pointers and finished with 18 points.
Gage Clabaugh scored 21 points to lead Elm Creek to a 63-56 win over Axtell. Karsten McCarter added 17 points and Trey Miner scored 15 for the Buffaloes.
Kearney Catholic’s Brett Mahoney led the Stars with 20 points and Austin Christner chipped in 12 as Kearney Catholic defeated Broken Bow 74-31.
Shelton’s Marcus Lauber netted 20 points but the Bulldogs fell short of Centura, losing 74-43.
Zach Hinrichs set the pace for Axtell with 20 points in a losing cause as the Wildcats lost to Elm Creek 63-56. Jake Wehren scored 14 points and Tyler Danburg added 12 for the Wildcats.
Josh Eloe scored 16 points to lead Amherst’s effort in a 59-48 loss to Pleasanton.
Ravenna’s Jake Jarzynka poured in 21 points as the Bluejays beat Central City,68-53. Markel Miigerl added 15 to the Bluejays’ total, Trey Mieth added 14 and Caleb Surratt finished with 11.