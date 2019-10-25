RUSHING
Ryan Lauby, Overton, ran for 219 yards and four touchdowns in the Eagles’ 38-30 loss to Elwood.
Carson Rohde, S-E-M, ran for 107 yards on 12 carries in the Mustangs’ 60-38 loss to Eustis-Farnam.
Owen Brown, Bertrand, carried the ball 13 times for 106 yards and two touchdowns in the Vikings’ 67-44 loss to Pleasanton.
Xavier Perez, Elm Creek, ran for 100 yards on 17 carries in the Buffaloes’ 38-30 loss to Arcadia/Loup City.
Kessler Dixon, Pleasanton, gained 90 yards on 10 carries in Pleasanton’s 67-44 win over Bertrand.
PASSING
Arik Ackerman, Bertrand, completed 10 of 19 passes for 199 yards and four touchdowns in the Vikings’ 44-67 loss to Pleasanton.
Jakson Keaschall, Pleasanton, completed 14 of 21 passes for 158 yards and three touchdowns in the Bulldogs’ 67-44 win over Bertrand.
Creyton Line, S-E-M, completed 4 of 11 passes for 116 yards in the Mustangs’ 60-38 loss to Eustis-Farnam.
Karsten McCarter, Elm Creek, completed 9 of 19 passes for 106 yards in Elm Creek’s 38-30 loss to Arcadia/Loup City.
RECEIVING
Riley Sock, S-E-M, caught four passes for 105 yards in the Mustangs’ loss to Eustis-Farnam.
Ethan Klingenberg, Bertrand, had four receptions for 94 yards in the Vikings’ 67-44 loss to Pleasanton.
Jose Murillo, Bertrand, had 80 yards receiving on four catches in the Vikings’ loss to Pleasanton.
DEFENSE
Xavier Perez, Elm Creek, had five solo tackles and nine assisted tackles in Elm Creek’s 38-30 lass to Arcadia/Loup City.
Aaron Hernandez, S-E-M had six solo and seven assisted tackles in the Mustangs’ 60-38 loss to Eustis-Farnam.
Hunter Arehart, Ansley/Litchfield, made two solo and 10 assisted tackles in the Spartans’ 41-14 loss to Burwell.
Bladen Jasnoch, Bertrand, made seven solo and four assisted tackles in the Vikings’ 67-44 loss to Pleasanton.
Caden Holm, Ansley/Litchfield, made three solo and eight tackles in the Spartans’ 41-14 loss to Burwell.
Riley Sock, S-E-M had five solo and five assisted tackles in the Mustangs’ 60-38 loss to Eustis-Farnam. He also had an interception.
Wilson Kuck, Bertrand, had five solo and five assisted tackles in the Vikings’ 67-44 loss to Pleasanton.
KILLS
15 — Ashley Keck, Kearney Catholic, in the Stars’ three-set win over Ravenna.
Ace Serves
5 — Ashley Keck, Kearney Catholic, in the Stars’ three-set win over Ravenna.
3 — Nicole Cederburg, Axtell, in the Wildcats’ 25-22, 25-10 win over Heartland Lutheran.
ASSISTS
19 — Kailey Trampe, Axtell, in the Wildcats’ 25-22, 25-10 win over Heartland Lutheran.
18 — Trampe, Axtell, in the Wildcats’ 25-23, 25-20 win over Silver Lake.
DIGS
19 — Ashley Keck, Kearney Catholic, in the Stars’ three-set win over Ravenna.
17 — Jesse Bertrand, Axtell, in the Wildcats’ 25-23, 25-20 win over Silver Lake.
13 — Ella Bruggeman, Kearney Catholic, in the Stars’ three-set win over Ravenna..
