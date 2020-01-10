Leading Scorers
BOYS
S-E-M’s Carson Rohde scored 34 points and Creyton Line added 20 as the Mustangs beat Hi-Line, 69-57. Rohde scored 20 of his points in the second quarter and Line put 15 on the board in the fourth quarter.
Ravenna’s MarKel Miigerl scored 13 points and teammates Trey Mieth and Trey Anderson chipped in 11 each as Ravenna defeated Doniphan-Trumbull, 53-43.
GIRLS
Amherst’s Tenley Hadwiger had 13 points in the Broncos’ 39-33 loss to Ansley/Litchfield.
S-E-M’s Faith Hernandez finished with 12 points and Sarah Glatter chipped in 11 but the Mustangs came up short against Hi-Line, 35-28.
Ansley/Litchfield’s Taylor Haines netted 11 points to lead the Spartans to a 39-33 win over Amherst.
Jessica McKeon finished with nine points to lead Ravenna to a 38-28 win over Doniphan-Trumbull.
