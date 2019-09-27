KILLS
18 — Haley Fleischman, Overton, in the Eagles’ 25-15, 25-22 win over Amherst.
17 — Ashley Keck, KCHS, in the Stars’ five-set win over Grand Island Northwest.
13 — Ashley Brown, Elm Creek, in the Buffs’ 25-22, 19-25, 25-19 win over Loomis.
13 — Sarah Clinch, KCHS, in the Stars’ win over Grand Island Northwest.
11 — Fleischman, Overton, in the Eagles’ 25-21, 25-19 win over Hi-Line.
11 — Brown, Elm Creek, in the Buffs’ 25-10, 25-17 win over S-E-M.
10 — Kaylee Karney, Minden, in the Whippets’ 25-16, 25-15, 28-26 win over Gothenburg.
ACES
5 — Sloane Beck, Minden, in the Whippets’ 25-16, 25-15, 28-26 win over Gothenburg.
4 — Jensen Rowse, Minden, in the Whippets win over Gothenburg.
3 — Haley Fleischman, Overton, in the Eagles’ 25-21, 25-19 win over Hi-Line.
3 — Rachel Ecklund, Overton, in the Eagles’ 25-15, 25-22 win over Amherst.
3 — Hannah French, Axtell, in the Wildcats’ 25-15, 25-17 win over Wilcox-Hildreth.
3 — Whitney Bauer, Elm Creek, in the Buffs’ 25-22, 19-25, 25-19 win over Loomis.
3 — Ashley Brown, Elm Creek, in the Buffs’ win over Loomis
3 — Bailey Rogers, Minden, in the Whippets’ win over Gothenburg.
3 — Payton Weeder, Minden, in the Whippets’ win over Gothenburg.
BLOCKS
5 — Rachel Ecklund, Overton, In the Eagles’ 25-21, 25-19 win over Hi-Line.
4 — Avery Sindt, Elm Creek, in the Buffs’ 25-10, 25-17 win over S-E-M.
ASSISTS
31 — Anna Brennan, Overton, in the Eagles’ 25-15, 25-22 win over Amherst.
30 — Ashlyn Wischmeier, KCHS, in the Stars’ five-set win over Grand Island Northwest.
22 — Whitney Bauer, Elm Creek, in the Buffs’ 25-22, 19-25, 25-19 win over Loomis.
20 — Jensen Rowse, Minden, in the Whippets’ 25-16, 25-15, 28-26 win over Gothenburg.
18 — Brennan, Overton, in the Eagles’ 25-21, 25-19 win over Hi-Line.
13 — Bauer, Elm Creek, in the Buffs’ 25-10, 25-17 win over S-E-M.
12 — Brooke Quadhamer, Wilcox-Hildreth, in the Falcons’ 15-25, 17-25 loss to Axtell.
10 — Audrey Nelson, Axtell, in the Wildcats’ 19-25, 22-25 loss to Southern Valley.
DIGS
19 — Maci McCarter, Elm Creek, in the Buffs’ 25-22, 19-25, 25-19 win over Loomis.
19 — Ashley Keck, KCHS, in the Stars’ five-set win over Grand Island Northwest.
18 — Ella Bruggeman, KCHS, in the Stars’ win over GINW.
14 — Ainsley Aden, KCHS, in the Stars’ win over GINW.
13 — Jensen Rowse, Minden, in the Whippets’ 25-16, 25-15, 28-26 win over Gothenburg.
13 — Maylee Karney, Minden, in the Whippets’ win over Gothenburg.
12 — Lillian Pistulka, Wilcox-Hildreth, in the Falcons’ 15-25, 17-25 loss to Axtell.
12 — Haley Fleischman, Overton, in the Eagles’ 25-15, 25-22 win over Amherst.
12 — Ashley Brown, Elm Creek, in the Buffs’ win over Loomis.
12 — Josie Denney, KCHS, in the Stars’ win over GINW.
12 — Ashlyn Wischmeier, KCHS, in the Stars’ win over GINW.
10 — Payton Weeder, Minden, in the Whippets’ win over Gothenburg.
