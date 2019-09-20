Kills
11 — Rachel Ecklund, Overton, in the Eagles’ 25-19, 25-21 win over Elm Creek.
9 — Haley Fleischman, Overton, in a 25-14, 25-15 win over Wilcox-Hildreth.
8 — Ecklund, Overton, in the Eagles’ win over Wilcox-Hildreth.
8 — Johanna Ford, Bertrand, in the Vikings’ 25-11, 25-10 win over Arapahoe.
8 — Erica Bertrand, Axtell, in the Wildcats’ 25-16, 25-22 win over Loomis.
8 — Nicole Cederburg, Axtell, in the Wildcats’ win over Loomis.
Blocks
5 — Sarah Jensen, Wilcox-Hildreth, in a 14-25, 15-25 loss to Overton.
4 — Morgan Miller, Axtell, in the Wildcats’ 25-16, 25-22 win over Loomis.
3 — Kenzie Scheele, Overton, in the Eagles’ 25-19, 25-21 win over Elm Creek.
Aces
7 — Jada High, Bertrand, in the Vikings’ 25-11, 25-10 win over Arapahoe.
3 — Jordan Hilmer, Bertrand, in the Vikings’ win over Arapahoe.
Assists
25 — Erin Boggs, Bertrand, in the Vikings’ 25-11, 25-10 win over Arapahoe.
23 — Kailey Trampe, Axtell, in the Wildcats’ 25-16, 25-22 win over Loomis
20 — Anna Brennan, Overton, in the Eagles’ 25-19, 25-21 win over Elm Creek.
15 — Boggs, Bertrand, in a 23-25, 23-25 loss to Southern Valley
15 — Trampe, Axtell, in the Wildcats’ 20-25, 10-15 loss to Hi-Line.
11 — Brennan, Overton, in the Eagles’ 25-14, 25-15 win over Wilcox-Hildreth.
11 — Whitney Bauer, Elm Creek, in the Buffs’ 25-7, 25-10 win over Wilcox-Hildreth.
Digs
13 — Ashley Brown, Elm Creek, in the Buffs’ 25-19, 25-21 loss to Overton.
13 — Jada High, Bertrand, in the Vikings’ 25-11, 25-10 win over Arapahoe.
11 — McKinley Ritner, Wilcox-Hildreth, in the Falcons’ 7-25, 10-25 loss to Elm Creek.
