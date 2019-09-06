Kills
22 — Ashley Brown, Elm Creek (2-2), in the Buffs’ 17-25, 25-21, 25-23, 20-25, 15-12 loss to Axtell (4-1).
15 — Lily Novacek, Kearney High (5-2), in the Bearcats; 25-17, 19-25, 15-25, 25-18, 15-17 loss to Lincoln Southeast (3-1).
12 — Paige Lindau, Axtell, In the Wildcats’ 17-25, 25-21, 25-23, 20-25, 15-12 win over Elm Creek.
12 — Abby Bauer, Elm Creek, in the Buffs’ loss to Axtell.
11 — Erica Bertrand, Axtell, in the Wildcats’ win over Elm Creek.
11 — Jensen Rowse, Minden (6-3), in the Whippets’ 25-11, 25-13 win over Holdrege (0-2).
10 — Rowse, Minden, in the Whippets’ 25-18, 25-17 win over Lexington (3-1).
10 — Jessica McKeon, Ravenna (1-3), in the Bluejays’ 21-25, 25-12, 26-24. loss to Adams Central (2-2)
Aces
5 — Hannah Boehler, Minden, in the Whippets’ 25-18, 25-17 win over Lexington.
4 — Adison Wood, Kearney High, in the Bearcats’ 25-17, 19-25, 15-25, 25-18, 15-17 loss to Lincoln Southeast.
4 — Lily Novacek, Kearney High, in the Bearcats’ loss to Lincoln Southeast.
3 — Erin Boggs, Bertrand (3-1), in the Vikings’ 25-20, 25-22 win over Alma (5-2).
3 — Brooke Quadhamer, Wilcox-Hildreth (1-3), in the Falcons’ 25-20, 25-17 loss to S-E-M (2-1).
3 — McKinley Ritner, Wilcox-Hildreth, in the Falcons’ 21-25, 25-8, 25-19 loss to Hi-Line (1-2).
Blocks
5 — Sarah Jensen, Wilcox-Hildreth, in the Falcons’ 25-20, 25-17 loss to S-E-M.
4 — Jensen, Wilcox-Hildreth, in the Falcons’ 21-25, 25-8, 25-19 loss to Hi-Line.
4 — Lily Novacek, Kearney High, in the Bearcats’ 25-17, 19-25, 15-25, 25-18, 15-17 loss to Lincoln Southeast.
4 — Lucy Bartee, Kearney High, in the Bearcats’ loss to Lincoln Southeast.
3 — Avery Sindt, Elm Creek, in the Buffs’ 17-25, 25-21, 25-23, 20-25, 15-12 loss to Axtell.
3 — Haley Stone, Elm Creek, in the Buffs; loss to Axtell.
3 — CJ Faz, Kearney High, in the Bearcats’ loss to Lincoln Southeast.
3 — Claire VanLaningham, Wilcox-Hildreth, in the Falcons’; loss to Hi-Line.
Assists
44 — Kailey Trampe, Axtell, in the Wildcats’ 17-25, 25-21, 25-23, 20-25, 15-12 win over Elm Creek.
37 — Whitney Bauer, Elm Creek, in the Buffs’ 17-25, 25-21, 25-23, 20-25, 15-12 loss to Axtell.
34 — Lucy Bartee, Kearney High, in the Bearcats’ 25-17, 19-25, 15-25, 25-18, 15-17 loss to Lincoln Southeast.
24 — Natalie Siegel, Pleasanton (3-0), in the Bulldogs’ 25-9, 25-12 win over Overton (5-1).
19 — Anna Brennan, Overton, in the Eagles’ 25-15, 25-16 win over Loomis (1-5).
19 — Erin Boggs, Bertrand, in the Vikings 25-20, 25-22 win over Alma.
18 — Boggs, Bertrand, in the Vikings’ 18-25, 25-14, 25-13 loss to Cambridge.
15 — Georgia Crandall, Loomis, in the Wolves’ 25-15, 25-16 loss to Overton.
13 — Maylee Kamery, Minden, in the Whippets’ 25-11, 25-13 win over Holdrege.
13 — Mattie Beattie, S-E-M, in the Mustangs’ 25-23, 25-18 win over Hi-Line.
12 — Kamery, Minden, in the Whippets’ 25-18, 25-17 win over Lexington.
12 — Beattie, S-E-M, in the Mustangs’ 25-20, 25-17 win over Wilcox-Hildreth.
11 — Brooke Quadhamer, Wilcox-Hildreth, in the Falcons’ 21-25, 25-8, 25-19 loss to Hi-Line.
Digs
32 — Adison Wood, Kearney High, in the Bearcats’ 25-17, 19-25, 15-25, 25-18, 15-17 loss to Lincoln Southeast.
22 — Maci McCarter, Elm Creek, in the Buffs’ 17-25, 25-21, 25-23, 20-25, 15-12 loss to Axtell.
22 — Jada High, Bertrand, in the Vikings’ 25-20, 25-22 win over Alma.
18 — Lilian Pistulka, Wilcox-Hildreth, in the Falcons’ 21-25, 25-8, 25-19 loss to Hi-Line.
17 — Whitney Bauer, Elm Creek, in the Buffs’ loss to Axtell.
16 — Ashley Ringlein, Kearney High, in the Bearcats’ loss to Lincoln Southeast.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.