KILLS
19 — Jensen Rowse, Minden, in the Whippets’ 20-25, 25-11, 25-14, 27-29, 7-15 loss to Phillipsburg, Kan.
15 — Rachel Eckland, Overton, in the Eagles’ 25-16, 25-20, 25-10 sweep over Cambridge.
14 — Heather Fleischman, Overton, in the Eagles three-set win over Cambridge.
12 — Maylee Kamery, Minden, in the Whippets’ loss to Phillipsburg.
12 — Jessica McKeon, Ravenna, in the Bluejays’ 25-27, 21-25, 25-18, 15-25 loss to Amherst.
11 — Callie Coulter, Ravenna, in the Bluejays’ four-set loss to Amherst.
10 — Hannah Boehler, Minden, in the Whippets’ loss to Phillipsburg.
10 — McKinley Ritner, Wilcox-Hildreth, in the Falcons’ 11-25, 22-25, 25-22, 25-15, 16-14 win over Red Cloud.
10 — Jordan Hilmer, Bertrand, in the Vikings’ 25-20, 25-13, 19-25, 25-18 win over Hi-Line.
ACES
10 — Jensen Rowse, Minden, in the Whippets’ 20-25, 25-11, 25-14, 27-29, 7-15 loss to Phillipsburg, Kan.
5 — Ryeann Ritner, Wilcox-Hildreth, in the Falcons’ 11-25, 22-25, 25-22, 25-15, 16-14 win over Red Cloud.
4 — Hannah French, Axtell, in the Wildcats’ 25-19, 25-19, 25-17 win over Ansley/Litchfield.
4 — Jordan Hilmer, Bertrand, in the Vikings’ 25-20, 25-13 19-25, 25-18 win over Hi-Line.
3 — Payton Weeder, Minden, in the Whippets’ loss to Phillipsburg.
3 — Brooke Quadhamer, Wilcox-Hildreth, in the Falcons’ five-set win over Red Cloud.
3 — Johanna Ford, Bertrand, in the Vikings’ four-set win over Hi-Line.
3 — Haley Fleischman, Overton, in the Eagles’ 25-16, 25-20, 25-10 win over Cambridge.
BLOCKS
3 — Aleya Hueftle, Bertrand, in the Vikings’ 25-20, 25-13, 19-25, 25-18 win over Hi-Line.
3 — Allie Altwine, Overton, in the Eagles’ 25-16, 25-20, 25-10 win over Cambridge.
ASSISTS
32 — Anna Brennan, Overton, in the Eagles’ 25-16, 25-20, 25-10 win over Cambridge.
30 — Erin Boggs, Bertrand, in the Vikings’ 25-20, 25-13, 19-25, 25-18 win over Hi-Line.
27 — Kailey Trampe, Axtell, in the Wildcats’ 25-19, 25-19, 25-17 win over Ansley/Litchfield.
18 — Jensen Rowse, Minden, in the Whippets’ 20-25, 25-11, 25-14, 27-29, 7-15 loss to Phillipsburg, Kan.
18 — Maylee Kamery, Minden, in the Whippets’ five-set loss to Phillipsburg.
16 — Brooke Quadhamer, Wilcox-Hildreth, in the Falcons’ 11-25, 22-25, 25-22, 25-15, 16-14 win over Red Cloud.
16 — Ashlyn Fiddelke, Ravenna, in the Bluejays’ 25-27, 21-25, 25-18, 15-25 loss to Amherst
DIGS
24 — Jada High, Bertrand, in the Vikings’ 25-20, 25-13, 19-25, 25-18 win over Hi-Line.
19 — Ryeann Ritner, Wilcox-Hildreth, in the Falcons’ 11-25, 22-25,2 5-22, 25-15, 16-14 win over Red Cloud.
17 — Morgan Fiddelke, Ravenna, in the Bluejays’ 25-27, 21-25, 25-18, 15-25 loss to Amherst.
14 — Johanna Ford, Bertrand, in the Vikings’ four-set win over Hi-Line.
14 — Haley Fleischman, Overton, in the Eagles’ 25-16, 25-20, 25-10 win over Cambridge.
14 — Ashlyn Fiddelke, Ravenna, in the Bluejays’ four-set loss to Amherst.
14 — Jessica McKeon, Ravenna, in the Bluejays’ four-set loss to Amherst.
13 — Bailey Rogers, Minden, in the Whippets’ 20-25, 25-11, 25-14, 27-29, 7-15 loss to Phillipsburg.
13 — McKinley Ritner, Wilcox-Hildreth, in the Falcons’ five-set win over Red Cloud.
13 — Jordan Hilmer, Bertrand, in the Vikings’ four-set win over Hi-Line.
12 — Jennica Dannehl, Bertrand, in the Vikings’ four-set win over Hi-Line.
11 — Brooke Quadhamer, Wilcox-Hildreth, in the Falcons’ five-set win over Red Cloud.
11 — Erin Boggs, Bertrand, in the Vikings’ four-set win over Hi-Line.
