GIBBON — The Axtell boys rolled to the team title at the Ron Priebe Gibbon Invitational Cross Country Meet run at Valley View Golf Course.
The Wildcats’ Lincoln Trent and Jaron Bergstrom ran 1-2 in the season-opening race and Axtell finished with 29 points to beat runner-up Shelton, which scored 54 points.
The girls race was much closer with Elm Creek/Overton edging Arcadia/Loup City by a point with Gibbon three points behind the Rebels.
Centura’s Caitlin States was the individual winner.
At the Lexington Invitational run at the Overton Golf Course, Kearney Catholic’s Grace Oberg and Nicola Messbarger finished 1-2 in the girls race.
Ron Priebe Gibbon Inv.
BOYS
Team Scores
1, Axtell 29. 2, Shelton 54. 3, Elm Creek/Overton 59. 4, St. Paul 74. 5, Gibbon 82. 6, Central City 92. 7, Centura 107. 8, Wood River 146. 9, Arcadia/Loup City 155. 10, Bertrand-Loomis 170. 11, S-E-M 225. 12, Amherst 236.
Top 10 Individuals
1, Lincoln Trent, AX, 18:25. 2, Jaron Bergstrom, AX, 19:00. 3, Nathan Holcomb, GIB, 19:22. 4, Brandon Nuhfer, ECO, 19:31. 5, Conner Wells, SP, 19:38. 6, Jeremiah Arndt, CEN, 19:39. 7, Omar Tinajero, WR, 19:50. 8, Zach Hinrichs, AX, 20:06. 9, Trent Watkins, ECO, 20:17. 10, Grant Hanke, CC, 20:17.
GIRLS
Team Scores
1, Elm Creek/Overton 39. 2, Arcadia/Loup City 40. 3, Gibbon 43. 4, Central City 59. 5, Amherst 77. 6, Axtell 85. 7, Shelton 120. 8, Wood River 131. 9, Bertrand-Loomis 137.
Top 10 Individuals
1, Caitlin States, Centura, 22:25. 2, Ella Bulke, CC, 13:24. 3, Trinity Houchin, AX, 23:57. 4, Grace Whaley, AM, 24:30. 5, Carol Wright, ECO, 24:33. 6, Jade Bentley, GIB, 24:42. 7, Allisa Bailey, GIB, 24:53. 8, Callie Francisco, ALC, 25:05. 9, Allicia Rhoads, ALC, 25:33. 10, Lindsay Wilkens, GIB, 25:49.
Wilcox-Hildreth football squad sticking to its winning ways
DESHLER — Triston Nicks ran for 351 yards and eight touchdowns to lead Wilcox-Hildreth to a 70-31 victory over Deshler.
Nicks scored on runs of 2, 16, 1, 6, 19, 50, 27 and 54 yards.
He also was the Falcons’ leading tackler with 11 stops. Lane Lieb made 10 tackles.
Gavin Sheen completed 9 of 16 passes for 113 yards and a touchdown.
Wil-Hil 70, Deshler 31
Score by Quarters
Wil-Hil (2-0)20 26 24 0 — 70
Deshler (0-2) 6 13 12 0 — 31
WH — Nicks 2 run (kick good)
WH — Knaus 5 pass from Sheen (kick failed)
Deshler — Loomis run (kick failed)
WH — Nicks 16 run (kick failed)
WH — Nicks 1 run (kick good)
Deshler — Buesher pass from Nash (kick failed)
Deshler — Loomis run (run good)
WH — Nicks 6 run (kick failed)
WH — Nicks 19 run (kick failed)
WH — Wenburg 40 fumble rec. (kick failed)
WH — Nicks 50 run (kick failed)
Deshler — Rungy 30 pass from Nash (failed)
WH — Nicks 27 run (kick failed)
Deshler — Rungy pass from Nash (failed)
WH — Nicks 54 run (failed)
WH — Sheen 13 run (kick failed)
