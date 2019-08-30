Elm Creek’s Ashley Brown had 10 kills and hit .355 as the Buffaloes beat Amherst 25-10, 25-17. She also had two ace serves and two blocks. She added eight kills and four ace serves in Elm Creek’s 25-20, 25-12 win over Ansley/Litchfield at the Amherst Triangular.
Kearney High’s senior libero Adison Wood had a team-high 24 digs in the Bearcats’ 25-16, 25-16, 25-20 win over Lincoln North Star.
Erin Boggs led Bertrand to a 25-19, 25-19, 25-22 win over Southwest with 24 assists, three kills and one ace serve. Teammate Johanna Ford had eight kills and four blocks.
Carli Bailey of Ansley/Litchfield had four blocks in the Spartans’ 27-25, 26-24 win over Amherst at the Amherst Triangular.
Jensen Rowse had 18 kills, 10 assists and eight digs in the Whippets’ 25-11, 27-25, 25-23 loss to Ord. Maylee Kamery had 16 assists and 13 digs.