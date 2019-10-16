KEARNEY — The seeds keep growing in the Fort Kearny Conference volleyball tournament.
Top-seeded Pleasanton will play second-seeded Overton Thursday night in the championship at Kearney Catholic’s Cope Coliseum.
Pleasanton advanced with a 25-22, 25-17, 25-16 sweep of Elm Creek in Tuesday’s semifinals, while Overton handled Axtell 25-7, 25-16, 25-17.
Overton’s Haley Fleischman set the tone for the Eagles with four kills in the first eight rallies.
Overton went on to hold leads of 10-1, 18-3 and 23-5 before putting away the first set.
“It’s really exciting when you come out aggressive and the play is great and you keep the momentum for the first set,” Overton coach Haley Ryan said. “But you have to refocus and make sure that you can maintain that for … set sets two and three.”
There have been times, Ryan explained, where the Eagles have dominated the first set but the other sets “didn’t go as planned.”
“So, it’s really nice when you can maintain and keep that momentum and stay on top of your game throughout the entire game,” she said.
Fleischman went on to log 21 kills, two ace serves and two blocks as Overton improved to 25-2. The Eagles’ other middle, Rachel Ecklund, finished with 15 kills and four blocks.
“Our middles did a very nice job with their swings. They have a lot of power they have a lot of height. They have a lot of things going for them, but it’s just exciting to see them playing together with the team and working to encourage each other,” Ryan said. “They have such different hits. You have Rachel, who doesn’t have so much topspin but has more of a floater with her hits, and then you have Haley, who has more topspin, so it’s exciting when you put it all together and it just makes it tough for your opponents to defend against them.”
Nicole Cederburg led Axtell with six kills and Kailey Trampe had three ace serves.
Pleasanton didn’t match Overton’s start.
The Bulldogs (22-1) trailed Elm Creek in the first set until tying the score at 13-13. The Buffs stayed close and tied the score at 22-22 before Katy Lindner and Natalie Siegel combined for a block to give the Bulldogs a 1-point edge. Lindner, who finished with 15 kills, ended the set with back-to-back kills.
The slow start was Pleasanton coach Shane Nordby’s biggest worry.
“I think we’ve played kind of mediocre for quite a few weeks now. Last night I thought we took a step in the right direction and came out and kind of dictated the game a lot,” he said.
They regained their intensity in the second set, rolling out to a 10-2 lead. A six-point run later on stretched the lead to 18-8 and only their own mistakes made the set close.
“We like the girls to stay aggressive and we’ll live with a few mistakes because we know we’ll make probably more better plays with the athleticism that we have. … If you just give the ball to the other team, usually it didn’t turn out well for you,” Nordby said.
In the third set, Pleasanton put together a 15-3 run to walk away with the victory.
Lindner had five blocks to go with her 15 kills. Belle Paitz added seven kills and four ace serves to the Bulldogs’ totals while Kaci Pierce had four ace serves.
Ashley Brown and Abby Bauer had six kills each to lead Elm Creek, and Haley Stone had two blocks.
Thursday’s championship matches Pleasanton, the wild-card point leader in Class D1, with Overton, which is seventh in wild-card points.
“I think our girls are ready,” Nordby said. “We have been very competitive with Overton the last couple years so they know it’s not going to be a piece of cake. We played them early in the season, and maybe Overton didn’t play as well as what they are playing right now for sure. So we’re expecting a good battle on Thursday.”
