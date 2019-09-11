Kills
20 — Aspen Rusher, Kearney High junior, in the Bearcats’ (6-2) 25-17, 25-18, 25-19 win over Fremont (3-3).
12 — Johanna Ford, Bertrand (4-1), in the Vikings’ 25-22, 25-17, 28-26 win over Amherst (1-4).
12 — Haley Fleischman, Overton junior, in the Eagles’ (7-1) 25-21, 25-16 win over Axtell (5-2).
11 — Ashley Brown, Elm Creek junior, in the Buffs’ (4-3) 25-23, 17-25, 11-25 loss to Southern Valley (4-1).
10 — Katy Lindner, Pleasanton junior, in the Bulldogs’ (5-0) 25-14, 25-14 win over Ansley/Litchfield (0-6).
Aces
6 — Jessica McKeon, Ravenna senior, in the Bluejays’ (1-5) 25-22, 25-17 loss to Arcadia/Loup City (4-1).
5 — Ashley Keck, Kearney Catholic sophomore, in the Stars’ (2-2) 26-24, 25-13, 25-18 win over South Loup (3-2).
4 — Sarah Clinch, Kearney Catholic senior, in the Stars’ sweep of South Loup.
4 — Katy Lindner, Pleasanton junior, in the Bulldogs’ 25-14, 25-23 win over Anselmo-Merna. (6-2).
4 — Natalie Billington, Wilcox-Hildreth junior, in the Falcons’ (2-4) 25-17, 25-12 win over Northern Valley, Kan.
3 — Isabelle Paitz, Pleasanton junior, in the Bulldogs’ two-set win over Anselmo-Merna.
3 — Paige Weisdorfer, Pleasanton, in the Bulldogs’ two-set win over Anselmo-Merna.
3 — Rachel Ecklund, Overton, in the Eagles’ 25-16, 25-11 win over S-E-M (2-3).
3 — Claire Ortgiesen, Wilcox-Hildreth freshman, in the Falcons’ 25-20, 25-13 loss to Alma (7-2).
Blocks
7 — Lily Novacek, Kearney High junior, in the Bearcats’ 25-17, 25-18, 25-19 win over Fremont.
3 — Lexie Eckhoff, Axtell, in the Wildcats’ 25-11, 25-14 win over S-E-M.
Assists
29 — Erin Boggs, Bertrand, in the Vikings’ 25-22, 25-17, 28-26 win over Amherst.
24 — Natalie Siegel, Pleasanton, in the Bulldogs’ 25-14, 25-14 win over Ansley/Litchfield.
20 — Siegel, in the Pleasanton’s’ 25-14, 25-23 win over Anselmo-Merna.
18 — Anna Brenna, Overton, in the Eagles’ 25-21, 25-16 win over Axtell.
17 — Kailey Trampe, Axtell, in the Wildcats’ 21-25, 16-25 loss to Overton.
16 — Trampe, in Axtell’s 25-11, 25-14 win over S-E-M.
16 — Whitney Bauer, Elm Creek junior, in the Buffs’ 25-23, 17-25, 11-25 loss to Southern Valley.
15 — Brooklin Cox, Ravenna sophomore, in the Bluejays’ 25-22, 25-17 loss to Arcadia/Loup City.
15 — Anna Brennan, Overton, in the Eagles’ 25-16, 25-11 win over S-E-M.
15 — Bauer, Elm Creek, in the Buffs’ (4-3) 28-26, 25-14 win over Franklin (3-4).
Digs
23 — Adi Wood, Kearney High senior, in the Bearcats’ 25-17, 25-18, 25-19 win over Fremont.
19 — Jada High, Bertrand, in the Vikings’ 25-22, 25-17, 28-26 win over Amherst.
15 — Erin Boggs, Bertrand, in the Vikings’ three-set win over Amherst.
15 — Haley Fleischman, Overton junior, in the Eagles’ 25-21, 25-16 win over Axtell.
14 — Lucy Bartee, Kearney High junior, in the Bearts’ three-set sweep of Fremont.
14 — Maci McCarter, Elm Creek junior, in the Buffs’ 25-23, 17-25, 11-25 loss to Southern Valley.
13 — Whitney Bauer, Elm Creek junior, in the Buffs’ three-set loss to Southern Valley.
13 — Ashley Brown, Elm Creek, junior, in the Buffs’ three-set loss to Southern Valley.
12 — Ashley Ringlein, Kearney High senior, in the Bearcats’ three-set sweep of Fremont.
12 — Samantha Knapp, Elm Creek junior, in the Buffs’ three-set loss to Southern Valley.
10 — Kaci Pierce, Pleasanton, in the Bulldogs’ 25-14, 25-23 win over Anselmo-Merna.
10 — Brown, Elm Creek, in the Buffs’ 28-26, 25-14 win over Franklin (3-4).
