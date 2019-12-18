Double-Doubles
Haley Fleischman of Overton scored 19 points and grabbed 14 rebounds in the Eagles’ 53-51 overtime win over Anselmo-Merna.
High Scorers
Girls
Rachel Ecklund led Overton in scoring with 20 points as the Eagles beat Anselmo-Merna 53-51 in overtime.
Trista Callahan led Bertrand to a 59-52 win over Hi-Line by scoring 17 points. Erin Boggs added 16 and Cailey Grabenstein scored 10 for the Vikings.
Brooke Quadhamer scored 13 points and was one of four Wilcox-Hildreth players in double figures as the Falcons beat Red Cloud 54-17. Others in double figures were Sarah Jensen (11), Claire VanLaningham (10) and Natalie Billington (10).
Boys
Bertrand’s Jarret Bieker scored 17 and Arik Ackerman added 16, but it wasn’t enough for the Vikings, which lost to Hi-Line 62-59. Sam Maloley chipped in 10 points for the Vikings.
Chi Onate netted 14 points to lead Gibbon to a 53-28 victory over Silver Lake. A total of 10 players scored for the Buffaloes.
Wilcox-Hildreth’s Trey Wenburg scored 14 points to lead four Falcons in double figures as Wilcox-Hildreth topped Red Cloud 56-26. Jacob Wendell added 12 points while Jayden Bauer and Skye Knaus chipped in 10 each.
Dylan Richman poured in 22 points and had nine assists to lead Lexington to a 69-59 win over Ralston. Nick Saiz added 13 points, Dau Mach 12 and Kaleb Carpenter 10 for the Minutemen.
