Double-Doubles
Overton’s Haley Fleischman scored 13 points and snared 18 rebounds in the Eagles’ 50-37 win over Wilcox-Hildreth.
Leading Scorers
Boys
S-E-M’s Carson Rohde poured in 25 points and fellow Mustangs Creyton Line added 16 and Noah Eggleston 14 in their 68-26 rout of Twin Loup.
Bertrand’s Arik Ackerman tallied 20 points and Jarret Bieker added 13 as the Vikings rallied in the second half to beat Blue Hill 61-52.
Overton’s Wyatt Ryan scored 13 points and teammates Matt Kulhanek and Matthew Roth added 11 each in the Eagles’ 63-33 win over Wilcox-Hildreth.
Wilcox-Hildreth junior Jayden Bauer scored 11 points in the Falcons’ 63-33 loss to Overton.
Girls
Reagan Meier of Elm Creek scored 16 points, grabbed six rebounds and made five steals in the Buffs’ 50-44 win over Hi-Line.
Rachel Ecklund added 13 points to Fleischman’s performance in Overton’s 50-37 win over Wilcox-Hildreth.
S-E-M’s Faith Hernandez finished with 12 points and Ellie Guthard scored 11 in the Mustangs’ 43-35 victory over Twin Loup.
Gibbon’s Kaylee Palmieri netted 11 points in the Buffs’ 51-38 loss to Southern Valley.
Wilcox-Hildreth’s Natalie Billington scored 10 points in the Falcons’ loss to Overton.