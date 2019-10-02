KILLS
15 — Macy Fuller, Kearney High, in the Bearcats’ 23-25, 19-25, 25-23, 25-17, 15-17 loss to Lincoln East.
14 — Johanna Ford, Bertrand, in the Vikings’ 20-25, 26-24, 25-14, 26-24 win over Axtell.
13 — Aspen Rusher, Kearney High, in the Bearcats’ loss to Lincoln East.
12 — Sarah Clinch, Kearney Catholic, in the Stars’ 12-25, 29-31, 18-25 loss to Grand Island Central Catholic.
11 — Lily Novacek, Kearney High, in the Bearcats’ loss to Lincoln East.
9 — Ashley Keck, KCHS, in the Stars’ loss to Grand Island Central Catholic.
9 — Nicole Cederburg, Axtell, in the Wildcats’ 25-20, 24-26, 14-25, 24-26 loss to Bertrand.
9 — Rachel Ecklund, Overton, in the Eagles’ 25-21, 25-15 win over Amherst.
8 — Sidney Province, Kearney High, in the Bearcats’ loss to Lincoln East.
8 — Jordan Hilmer, Bertrand, in the Vikings’ win over Axtell.
8 — Ecklund, Overton, in the Eagles’ 25-7, 25-21 win over Shelton.
8 — Haley Fleschman, Overton, in the Eagles’ win over Amherst.
ACES
6 — Haley Fleischman, Overton, in the Eagles’ 25-7, 25-21 win over Shelton.
3 — Aspen Rusher, Kearney High, in the Bearcats’ 23-25, 19-25, 25-23, 25-17, 15-17 loss to Lincoln East.
3 — Johanna Ford, Bertrand, in the Vikings’ 20-25, 26-24, 25-14, 26-24 win over Axtell
3 — Jada High, Bertrand, in the Vikings’ win over Axtell.
3 — Ryeann Ritner, Wilcox-Hildreth, in the Falcons’ 25-23, 21-25, 9-25 loss to Silver Lake.
3 — Natalie Billington, Wilcox-Hildreth, in the Falcons’ loss to Silver Lake.
BLOCKS
8 — Lily Novacek, Kearney High, in the Bearcats’ 23-25, 19-25, 25-23, 25-17, 15-17 loss to Lincoln East.
6 — Sarah Clinch, Kearney Catholic, in the Stars’ 12-25, 29-31, 18-25 loss to Grand Island Central Catholic.
6 — Johanna Ford, Bertrand, in the Vikings’ 20-25, 26-24, 25-14, 26-24 win over Axtell.
3 — Lucy Bartee, Kearney High, in the Bearcats’ loss to Lincoln East.
3 — Morgan Barner, Overton, in the Eagles’ 25-7, 25-21 win over Shelton.
ASSISTS
41 — Lucy Bartee, Kearney High, in the Bearcats’ 23-25, 19-25, 25-23, 25-17, 15-17 loss to Lincoln East.
32 — Erin Boggs, Axtell, in the Vikings’ 20-25, 26-24, 25-14, 26-24 win over Axtell.
30 — Kailey Trampe, Axtell, in the Wildcats’ 25-20, 24-26, 14-25, 24-26 loss to Bertrand.
22 — Ashlyn Wischmeier, Kearney Catholic, in the Stars’ 12-25, 29-31, 18-25 loss to Grand Island Central Catholic.
22 — Anna Brennan, Overton, in the Eagles’ 25-21, 25-15 win over Amherst.
19 — Brennan, Overton, in the Eagles’ 25-7, 25-21 win over Shelton.
15 — Brooke Quadhamer, Wilcox-Hildreth, in the Falcons’ 25-23, 21-25, 9-25 loss to Silver Lake.
DIGS
28 — Johanna Ford, Bertrand, in the Vikings’ 20-25, 26-24, 25-14, 26-24 win over Axtell.
28 — Jada High, Bertrand, in the Vikings’ win over Axtell.
27 — Aspen Rusher, Kearney High, in the Bearcats’ 23-25, 19-25, 25-23, 25-17, 15-17 loss to Lincoln East.
26 — Adison Wood, Kearney High, in the Bearcats’ loss to Lincoln East.
23 — Lucy Bartee, Kearney High, in the Bearcats’ loss to Lincoln East.
20 — Jordan Hilmer, Bertrand, in the Vikings’ win over Axtell.
18 — Jesse Bertrand, Axtell, in the Wildcats’ 25-20, 24-26, 14-25, 24-26 loss to Bertrand.
16 — Ryeann Ritner, Wilcox-Hildreth, in the Falcons’ 25-23, 21-25, 9-25 loss to Silver Lake.
16 — Ashley Ringlein, Kearney High, in the Bearcats’ loss to Lincoln East.
15 — Erin Boggs, Bertrand, in the Vikings’ win over Axtell.
14 — Brooke Quadhamer, Wilcox-Hildreth, in the Falcons’ loss to Silver Lake.
12 — Elli Mehlin, Kearney High, in the Bearcats’ loss to Lincoln East.
12 — Jerrica Dannehl, Bertrand, in the Vikings’ win over Axtell.
10 — Ella Bruggeman, Kearney Catholic, in the Stars’ 12-25, 29-31, 18-25 loss to Grand Island Central Catholic.
10 — Sarah Clinch, KCHS, in the Stars’ loss to Grand Island Central Catholic.
