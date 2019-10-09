KILLS
17 — Sarah Clinch, Kearney Catholic, in the Stars’ 25-11, 23-25, 17-25, 27-25, 15-13 win over North Platte.
15 — Maylee Kamery, Minden, in the Whippets’ 25-21, 20-25, 25-22, 22-25, 11-15 loss to Superior.
14 — Aspen Rusher, Kearney High, in the Bearcats 25-21, 28-26, 25-19 win over Norfolk.
14 — Ashley Keck, Kearney Catholic, in the Stars’ five-set win over North Platte.
12 — Haley Fleischman, Overton, in the Eagles’ 25-12, 25-12, 25-12 win over Gibbon.
11 — Hannah Boehler, Minden, in the Whippets’ five-set loss to Superior.
10 — Nicole Cederburg, Axtell, in the Wildcats’ 25-6, 25-17, 25-16 win over Arapahoe.
9 — Sidney Province, Kearney High, in the Bearcats’ sweep of Norfolk.
9 — Lily Novacek, Kearney High, in the Bearcats’ sweep of Norfolk.
9 — Macy Fuller, Kearney High, in the Bearcats’ sweep of Norfolk.
9 — Cydney Hoskins, Minden, in the Whippets’ five-set loss to Superior.
9 — Jensen Rowse, Minden, in the Whippets’ five-set loss to Superior.
9 — Rachel Ecklund, Overton, in the Eagles’ sweep of Gibbon.
9 — Erica Bertrand, Axtell, in the Wildcats’ win over Arapahoe.
8 — Bailey Spangler, Kearney Catholic, in the Stars’ five-set win over North Platte.
ACES
6 — Erin Boggs, Bertrand, in the Vikings’ 25-23, 25-19, 25-16 win over Wilcox-Hildreth.
4 — Ashley Keck, Kearney Catholic, in the Stars’ 25-11, 23-25, 17-25, 27-25, 15-13 win over North Platte.
3 — Adison Wood, Kearney High, in the Bearcats’ 25-21, 28-26, 25-19 win over Norfolk.
3 — Lucy Bartee, Kearney High, ih the Bearcats’ win over Norfolk.
3 — Payton Weeder, Minden, in the Whippets’ 25-21, 20-25, 25-22, 22-25, 11-15 loss to Superior.
3 — Kenzie Scheele, Overton, in the Eagles’ 25-12, 25-12, 25-12 win over Gibbon.
3 — Kamryn David, Kearney Catholic, in the Stars’ win over North Platte.
3 — Ella Bruggeman, Kearney Cahtolic, in the Stars’ win over North Platte.
BLOCKS
5 — Haley Fleischman, Overton, in the Eagles’ 25-12, 25-12, 25-12 win over Gibbon.
5 — Lexi Eckhoff, Axtell, in the Wildcats’ 25-6, 25-17, 25-16 win over Arapahoe.
4 — Lily Novacek, Kearney High, in the Bearcats’ 25-21, 28-26, 25-19 win over Norfolk.
3 — Hannah Boehler, Minden, in the Whippets’ 25-21, 20-25, 25-22, 22-25, 11-15 loss to Superior.
3 — Rachel Ecklund, Overton, in the Eagles’ win over Gibbon.
3 — Morgan Barner, Overton, in the Eagles’ win over Gibbon.
ASSISTS
48 — Ashlyn Wischmeier, Kearney Catholic, in the Stars’ 25-11, 23-25, 17-25, 27-25, 15-13 win over North Platte.
40 — Jensen Rowse, Minden, in the Whippets’ 25-21, 20-25, 25-22, 22-25, 11-15 loss to Superior.
32 — Lucy Barteen, Kearney High, in the Bearcats’ 25-21, 28-26, 25-19 win over Norfolk.
30 — Kailey Trampe, Axtell, in the Wildcats’ 25-6, 25-17, 25-16 win over Arapahoe.
22 — Erin Boggs, Bertrand, in the Vikings’ 25-23, 25-19, 25-16 win over Wilcox-Hildeth.
16 — Anna Brennan, Overton, in the Eagles’ 25-12, 25-12, 25-12 win over Gibbon.
14 — Brooke Quadhamer, Wilcox-Hildreth, in the Falcons’ 23-25, 19-25, 16-25 loss to Bertrand.
DIGS
28 — Jensen Rowse, Minden, in the Whippets’ 25-21, 20-25, 25-22, 22-25, 11-15 loss to Superior.
23 — Jada High, Bertrand, in the Vikings’ 25-23, 25-19, 25-16 win over Wilcox-Hildeth.
19 — Adison Wood, Kearney High, in the Bearcats’ 25-21, 28-26, 25-19 win over Norfolk.
18 — Brooke Quadhamer, Wilcox-Hildreth, in the Falcons’ 23-25, 19-25, 16-25 loss to Bertrand.
16 — Aspen Rusher, Kearney High, in the Bearcats’ win over Norfolk.
15 — Erin Boggs, Bertrand, in the Vikings’ win over Wilcox-Hildreth.
14 — Ella Bruggeman, Kearney Catholic, in the Stars’ 25-11, 23-25, 17-25, 27-25, 15-13 win over North Platte.
13 — Bailey Rogers, Minden, in the Whippets’ five-set loss to Superior.
13 — Payton Weeder, Minden, in the Whippets’ five-set loss to Superior.
13 — Rachel Ecklund, Overton, in the Eagles’ 25-12, 25-12, 25-12 win over Gibbon.
13 — Kenzie Scheele, Overton, in the Eagles’ win over Gibbon.
12 — Konnor Nielsen, Minden, in the Whippets’ five-set loss to Superior.
12 — Ryeanne Ritner, Wilcox-Hildreth, in the Falcons’ loss to Bertrand.
12 — Johanna Ford, Bertrand, in the Vikings’ win over Wilcox-Hildreth.
11 — McKinley Ritner, Wilcox-Hildreth, in the Falcons’ loss to Bertrand.
10 — Jordan Hilmer, Bertrand, in the Vikings’ win over Wilcox-Hildreth.
10 — Jesse Bertrand, Axtell, in the Wildcats’ 25-6, 25-17, 25-16 win over Arapahoe.
