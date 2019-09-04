Kills
29 — Katy Lindner, Pleasanton, in the Bulldogs’ 29-27, 25-22, 23-25, 16-25, 15-12 win over South Loup.
18 — Belle Paitz, Pleasanton, in the Bulldogs’ win over South Loup.
17 — Haley Fleischmann, Overton, in a 25-13, 25-13, 25-11 win over Ravenna.
15 — Jensen Rowse, Minden, in the Whippets’ 25-23, 24-26, 25-18 loss to Chase County.
13 — Kaci Pierce, Pleasanton, in the Bulldogs’ win over SOuth Loup
12 — Aspen Rusher, Kearney High, in the Bearcats’ 26-24, 25-19, 19-25, 25-19 loss to Grand Island Northwest.
11 — Johanna Ford, Bertrand, in the Vikings’ 25-20, 25-16, 25-19 win over Elm Creek.
10 — Hannah Boehler, Minden, in the Whippets’ loss to Chase County.
9 — Ashley Brown, Elm Creek, in the Buffs’ 25-20, 25-16, 25-19 loss to Bertrand.
9 — Sidney Province, Kearney High, in the Bearcats’ loss to Grand Island Northwest.
Aces
5 — Adison Wood, Kearney High, in the Bearcats’ 26-24, 25-19, 19-25, 25-19 loss to Grand Island Northwest.
5 — Paige Weisdorfer, Pleasanton, in the Bulldogs’ 29-27, 25-22, 23-25, 16-25, 15-12 win over South Loup.
4 — Johanna Ford, Bertrand, in the Vikings’ 25-20, 25-16, 25-19 win over Elm Creek.
4 — Jensen Rowse, Minden, in the Whippets’ 25-23, 24-26, 25-18 loss to Chase County.
3 — Maylee Kamery, Minden, in the Whippets’ loss to Chase County.
3 — Jada High, Bertrand, in the Vikings’ win over Elm Creek.
3 — McKinley Ritner, Wilcox-Hildreth, in the Falcons’ 25-23, 21-25, 25-19 win over Franklin.
3 — Anna Brennan, Overton, in the Eagles’ 25-13, 25-13, 25-11 win over Ravenna.
3 — Haley Fleischman, Overton, in the Eagles 25-13, 25-13, 25-11 win over Ravenna.
3 — Sidney Province, Kearney High, in the Bearcats’ loss to Grand Island Northwest.
Blocks
5 — Macy Fuller, Kearney High, in the Bearcats’ 26-24, 25-19, 19-25, 25-19 loss to Grand Island Northwest.
5 — Freshman Sarah Jensen, Wilcox-Hildreth, in the Falcons’ 25-23, 21-25, 25-19 win over Franklin.
5 — Johanna Ford, Bertrand, in the Vikings’ 25-20, 25-16, 25-19 win over Elm Creek.
4 — Jensen, Wilcox-Hildreth, in the Falcons’ 25-18, 25-17 loss to Alma.
3 — Aspen Rusher, Kearney High, in the Bearcats’ loss to Grand Island Northwest.
Assists
51 — Natalie Siegel, Pleasanton, in the Bulldogs’ 29-27, 25-22, 23-25, 16-25, 15-12 win over South Loup.
32 — Anna Brennan, Overton, in the Eagles’ 25-13, 25-13, 25-11 win over Ravenna.
30 — Lucy Bartee, Kearney High, in the Bearcats’ loss to Grand Island Northwest.
27 — Erin Boggs, Bertrand, in the Vikings’ 25-20, 25-16, 25-19 win over Elm Creek.
17 — Whitney Brown, Elm Creek, in the Buffs’ 25-20, 25-16, 25-19 loss to Bertrand.
15 — Jensen Rowse, Minden, in the Whippets’ 25-23, 24-26, 25-18 loss to Chase County.
14 — Maylee Kamery, Minden, in the Whippets’ loss to Chase County.
13 — Brooke Quadhamer, Wilcox-Hildreth, in the Falcons’ 25-23, 21-25, 25-19 win over Franklin.
10 — Quadhamer, in the Falcons’ 25-18, 25-17 loss to Alma.
Digs
45 — Adison Wood, Kearney High, in the Bearcats’ 26-24, 25-19, 19-25, 25-19 loss to Grand Island Northwest.
29 — Belle Paitz, Pleasanton, in the Bulldogs’ 29-27, 25-22, 23-25, 16-25, 15-12 win over South Loup.
20 — Jada High, Bertrand, in the Vikings’ 25-20, 25-16, 25-19 win over Elm Creek.
20 — Bailey Rogers, Miinden, in the Whippets’ 25-23, 24-26, 25-18 loss to Chase County.
19 — Jordan Hilmer, Bertrand, in the Vikings’ win over Elm Creek.
16 — Samantha Knapp, Elm Creek, in the Buffs’ 25-20, 25-16, 25-19 loss to Bertrand.
16 — Lucy Bartee, Kearney High, in the Bearcats’ loss to Grand Island Northwest.
15 — Rachel Ecklund, Overton, in the Eagles’ 25-13, 25-13, 25-11 win over Ravenna.
15 — Jensen Rowse, Minden, in the Whippets’ 25-23, 24-26, 25-18 loss to Chase County.
15 — Aspen Rusher, Kearney High, in the Bearcats’ loss to Grand Island Northwest.
13 — Ashley Brown, Elm Creek, in the Buffs’ loss to Bertrand.
13 — Sidney Province, Kearney High, in the Bearcats’ loss to Grand Island Northwest.
12 — Maci McCarter, Elm Creek, in the Buffs’ loss to Bertrand.
12 — Skylar Gronewold, Elm Creek, in the Buffs’ loss to Bertrand.
11 — McKinley Ritner, Wilcox-Hildreth, in the Falcons’ win over Franklin.
