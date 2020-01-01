Top Scorers
GIRLS
Haley Stone, Elm Creek, scored 14, Whitney Bauer added 12 and Ashley Brown tallied 10 points as Elm Creek defeated Gibbon, 51-37.
Jessica McKeon led Ravenna to a 44-28 win over Centura with 11 points.
BOYS
Trey Miner and Karsten McCarter scored 15 points apiece as Elm Creek defeated Gibbon, 45-38.
