AXTELL — The trenches weren’t deep enough to hide Twin Loup’s advantage.
The Wolves, who had a 6-1 advantage in 200 pounders, bulldozed their way to a 34-0 victory over Axtell in the first round of the Class D2 football playoffs Thursday night in Axtell.
Senior running back Colby Coons broke loose for a pair of long runs, 43 and 41 yards, in the first quarter as Twin Loup took command early.
“Our offensive line is improved. They were getting to people, blocking, and using their size and maintaining,” Twin Loup coach Mike Kozeal said. “I think it was won up front, that’s where you need to do it.”
The Wolves went on to roll up 342 yards, all on the ground. Coons finished with 138 yards on 15 carries and quarterback Quade Young netted 107 yards on 17 carries.
Young reached the end zone with 1.3 seconds left in the first half, giving Twin Loup a 27-0 lead.
“The biggest thing was we were so out-sized,” Axtell coach Dean Marsh said. “I knew coming in tonight we were going to have to have some things go our way. The turnovers went against us and they just kept bringing the beef and we didn’t have an answer for it. ... We had four guys on defense under 145 pounds and it’s just hard to match up and it wasn’t a good match-up for us.”
The Wildcats put together their best drive to start the third quarter. Axtell held the ball for 11 plays and drove down to the Twin Loup 12 yard line before quarterback Tyler Danburg was tackled for a 3-yard loss on fourth down.
After that, the Wildcats ran just six plays from scrimmage.
Axtell finished with 64 yards of total offense. Aaron Skaggs led the way with 68 yards on 12 carries.
“The second half, we did hold them until clear to the end of the game without a score, so we stepped up and played hard,” Marsh said.
That’s one thing Marsh said he was proud of.
This was the first playoff game for Wildcats since Marsh took over. In the past four years, the Wildcats have gone from zero wins to two wins to five wins and now to a 6-3 mark.
“We’re at least stepping in the right direction. The kids are believing they can win. They never quit, they always come back in the second half and never drop their heads. That’s all I ask of them,” Marsh said.
@HubSports_Buck
n Twin Loup 34, Axtell 0
Score by Quarters
Twin Loup (5-4)14 13 0 7 — 34
Axtell (6-3)0 0 0 0 — 0
Scoring Summary
TL — Colby Coons 43 run (run failed)
TL — Colby Coons 41 run (Bryce Lamb pass from Quade Young)
TL — Cooper Coons 8 run (run failed)
TL — Young 7 pass (Lamb kick)
TL — Colby Coons 4 run (Lamb kick)
Individual Leaders
Rushing — TL: Colby Coons 15-138, Quade Young 17-107, Cooper Coons 20-79, Slate Michael 3-18. AHS: Aaron Skaggs 12-68, Dustin Klingsporn 5-7, Tyler Danburg 11-(minus 11).
Passing — TL: Quade Young 1-2-0, 9 yds. AHS: Tyler Danburg 0-4-0.
Receiving — TL: Lathyn Collins 1-9.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.