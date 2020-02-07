KEARNEY — The Loomis Wolves’ early 18-point lead had eroded.
A follow shot that came after time expired to end the third quarter would have tied it.
But the Wolves (15-4) rediscovered their magic, holding the Elm Creek girls to four points in the fourth quarter to walk away with a 64-46 victory in the Fort Kearny Conference semifinals Thursday night at the Viaero Center in Kearney.
“They had an awesome practice last night and they were calm all day. I could tell they weren’t nervous, they weren’t jittery about the game. ... Going into the fourth quarter, they knew what they needed to do. I didn’t really have to tell them. They’re good ball players and they knew what they needed to do before I had to tell them,” Loomis coach Staci Fertig said.
What they did was get to the free-throw line. Making 11 of 13 free throws, the Wolves pulled away for the 18-point victory.
The free throws weren’t all they made.
They shot about 70 percent the first quarter while building a 25-7 lead. They cooled off, eventually, but the ball still found the net often. Sophomore Hanna Stewart led the way with a career-high 25 points, nailing five 3-pointers. Alexis Billeter followed with 19 points, even though she played the entire fourth quarter with four fouls.
“We took control of the game. We kept pushing it. We didn’t pull it out and try to stall. We just kept playing ball and it worked for us,” Fertig said.
The Wolves lacked that sense of urgency Monday in a four-point quarterfinal win over Wilcox-Hildreth.
“When we played Wil-Hil in our last game, we were playing not to lose. We haven’t been in the Viaero in forever and so we were so scared and played scared,” Fertig said.
The Wolves had every reason to be scared Thursday night. They’ve won 10 straight, but their last loss was to Elm Creek and the Buffs kept chipping away. From midway through the second quarter to the start of the fourth quarter, Elm Creek (14-5) controlled the game.
Led by Whitney Bauer, who scored 15 points, and Ashley Brown, who added 11, the Buffs trimmed the lead to two. The duo combined for 16 points in the third quarter. Brown, who hadn’t scored in the first half, netted nine in the third quarter and was the only Elm Creek player who scored in the fourth quarter.
“Elm Creek is a good ball team. I knew they were going to make a run at some point because they’re solid,” Fertig said. “But we were able to stop it and turn that momentum around again.”
Loomis (15-4) will take on undefeated Pleasanton, Class D1’s No. 1-ranked team, in the 6 p.m. Saturday championship game at the Viaero Center. Elm Creek will play Overton in the consolation game at 2 p.m.
Loomis 64, Elm Creek 46
Score by Quarters
Loomis (15-4)16 13 15 20 — 64
Elm Creek (14-5)7 13 22 4 — 46
LOOMIS — Hanna Stewart 25, Alexis Billeter 19, Paige Booe 10, Darla Thorell 6, Georgia Crandall 4.
ELM CREEK — Whitney Bauer 15, Ashley Brown 11, Lani Meier 8, Maci McCarter 5, Reagan Meier 3, Morgan Sindt 2, Haley Stone 2.
Bulldogs go to 19-0
KEARNEY — The Pleasanton girls aren’t slowing down.
The Bulldogs, relying on its pressure defense, rolled over Overton, 56-42, Thursday night in the semifinals of the Fort Kearny Conference Tournament at the Viaero Center in Kearney.
Taking advantage of 14 first-half turnovers by the Eagles, Pleasanton (19-0) pulled away in a hurry, leading 15-2 after six minutes, then stretching the lead to 39-17 by halftime.
“The first half we put a lot of pressure on and we played well defensively and offensively. The press kind of gets us going a little bit and we try to get some easy baskets and go from there,” Pleasanton coach Jordan Arensdorf said. “The second half Overton played really well and punched us in the mouth and came back strong.”
The Eagles (15-4) cut the lead to 12 but continued to be plagued by turnovers, committing 26 in the game. And, Pleasanton couldn’t stop Isabelle Paitz and Kaci Pierce from getting to the basket. Paitz finished with 21 points and Pierce netted 20.
“Belle and Kaci played really well tonight. We try to use some of our mismatches and post those two up a lot tonight. They did a pretty good job on he block and attacking the rim,” Arensdorf said.
Haley Fleischman led Overton with 14 points and nine rebounds.
Overton will play Elm Creek at 2 p.m. Saturday in the consolation game at the Viaero Center. Pleasanton faces Loomis in the championship game 6 p.m. Saturday.
“It’s always fun playing in a conference championship game. The girls are trying to get their third straight. They’re just trying to keep the thing rolling,” Arensdorf said.
Pleasanton 56, Overton 42
Score by Quarters
Overton (15-4)6 11 17 8 — 42
Pleasanton (19-0)19 20 12 5 — 56
OVERTON — Haley Fleischman 14, Rachel Ecklund 9, Ella Luther 8, Addison Luther 6.
PLEASANTON — Isabelle Paitz 21, Kaci Pierce 20, Katy Lindner 6, Cadee Nichols 4, Hailey Mollring 3, Natalie Siegel 2.