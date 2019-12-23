KEARNEY — Kearney Catholic finished fourth in the Silver Pool at the Kearney Catholic Dual Invitational on Saturday.
The Stars went 1-1 in placement matches, beating Hi-Line 36-34 and losing to Wilber-Clatonia 45-21.
In the Silver Pool matches, Kearney Catholic lost to Ravenna 51-15, Arlington 51-22 and Cross County/Osceola 27-21 to finish eighth in the 12-team tournament.
For the Stars, Sam Luther (106), Chris Feldner (138) and Jaxson Daake (152) went 4-1. Feldner’s only loss came when he bumped up to 145 pounds.
Ravenna placed second in the Silver Pool, finishing the day with a 3-2 record. The Bluejays defeated Gibbon 51-24 before losing to Burwell in the placement round.
In the Silver Pool, the Bluejays defeated Kearney Catholic and Cross County/Osceola 36-34 before losing to Arlington 60-21.
Gibbon went 0-2 in the placement matches, losing to Ravenna and Burwell (53-24) to drop into the Bronze Pool where the Buffaloes lost to Hi-Line 42-22 and Hershey 42-28 before defeating Southern Valley 39-24.
Adams Central won the tournament, beating Wilber-Clatonia for first place in the Gold Pool.
n Kearney Catholic Duals
Final Placing
Gold Pool — 1, Adams Central. 2, Wilber-Clatonia. 3, Burwell. 4, St. Paul.
Silver Pool — 1, Arlington. 2, Ravenna. 3, Cross County/Osceola. 4, Kearney Catholic.
Bronze Pool — 1, Hi-Line. 2, Hershey. 3, Gibbon. 4, Southern Valley.
KHS fourth at Flatwater Fracas
GRAND ISLAND — The Kearney High wrestling team finished fourth at the Flatwater Fracas in Grand Island, going 4-0 on Friday to advance to the championship pool, then going 1-3 on Saturday, losing to three of the top teams in the state.
On Friday, Kearney, ranked sixth in the dual rankings by the Nebraska Scholastic Wrestling Coaches Association, blasted Bellevue West 65-9, Lincoln Northeast 64-16, Bennington 46-30 and Great Bend, Kan., 40-25.
On Saturday, Kearney upset No. 3 Columbus 48-29 before losing to No. 1 Millard South 37-24, No. 5 Grand Island 45-33 and No. 2 Lincoln East 44-21.
Archer Heelen at 113 pounds and Brayden Smith at 138 pounds went 8-0 in the tournament. Smith bumped up to 145 pounds to get a win against Millard South. Heelan defeated the Patriots’ Caleb Coyle, who is ranked No. 1 in the weight class.
Rylie Steele (126), Gage Ferguson (145) and Gauge McBride (152) won six matches apiece. Hunter Nagatani (120), Alex Hunt (195) and Pete Kreutzer (285) won five.
Cambridge Invitational
At Cambridge, Loomis/Bertrand Jacob Hilmer (113 pounds), Axtell’s Dustin Klingsporn (138), Ansley/Litchfield Blake Racicky (160) and Overton’s Kien Martin (285) won their weight classes. Klingsporn, Racicky and Martin remain undefeated.
