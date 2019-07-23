NORTH PLATTE — Kearney Runza advanced to today’s Area 7 Tournament championship series after splitting a pair of games Monday night in North Platte.
Runza lost to Hastings 8-0 before fending off elimination with an 8-3 victory over Scottsbluff.
In the first game, Runza’s defense struggled with errors. They committed four errors in the six-inning contest, which contributed to a majority of Hastings’ eight runs.
Kearney starter Noah Carpenter pitched a complete game, allowing eight runs (three earned) on nine hits and one walk.
Hastings starter CJ Remmenga shutout Kearney’s offense and allowed just four hits.
Despite the loss, Runza bounced back in the second game. They needed a victory to keep their area tournament championship hopes alive.
After a scoreless first inning, Runza’s offense came to life with one run in the second inning. It was the start of five consecutive innings that Runza scored at least one run.
Runza starter Keegan Thurston ran into trouble in the sixth inning. With two outs, Scottsbluff strung together three consecutive singles to score three runs.
The two-out rally cut Runza’s lead to 6-3 before they added two runs in the bottom of the sixth inning.
Seth Stroh paced Kearney’s offense with two hits and three RBIs against Scottsbluff.
Runza will face Hastings today. Runza has to win two games to earn the title. If Hastings wins the first game, Runza would be eliminated. They will participate in the state tournament regardless of today’s result because they are hosting the event at Memorial Field.