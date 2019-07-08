LINCOLN — Kearney Runza fended off a seventh-inning rally by Lincoln Pius X on Monday night.
After allowing Pius X to score one run with one out in the seventh, Runza pitcher Mason Casper recorded the next two outs to preserve the one-run lead for a 3-2 victory at Sherman Field in Lincoln.
Runza clinched the American Legion Cornhusker League championship with the victory.
In the second inning, Runza broke the scoreless tie with two runs. Casper scored on a fielder’s choice, while Trey Rodriguez singled to left field to score Jaxon Worley from third base.
Runza added an additional run in the fourth inning when Seth Stroh scored.
After back-to-back hits to begin the inning, Noah Unger delivered a one-run single to left field for Pius X’s first run of the game.
Pius X scored on a fielder’s choice in the seventh, before Casper recorded a strikeout and fly out for the save.
Noah Carpenter started for Runza. He allowed two runs (one earned) on five hits and three walks in six innings. He also struck out eight batters.
Runza returns to action against Gretna at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Memorial Field. It is the start of a three-day weekend tournament for Runza.