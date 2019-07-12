KEARNEY — Gretna capitalized on a mistake pitch by Kearney Runza relief pitcher Brandt Groskreutz in the sixth inning Friday night.
Gretna drove the pitch for a leadoff double and two batters later, the baserunner came around to score for the go-ahead run. Later in the inning, Groskreutz battled out of a one-out bases loaded jam to keep Runza within striking distance. But Runza’s offense had no answer against Gretna’s bullpen, losing 3-2 at Memorial Field.
After two of the first three batters reached via walk in the second inning, Gretna scored its first run on a Runza error.
Runza responded in the bottom half of the inning. With the bases loaded and no outs, Will Richter bounced into a double play. The ground ball allowed Seth Stroh to score from third base to even the score.
Gretna added a run in the fourth on a pass ball with two outs. Runza once again answered when Korben Rich hit a sacrifice fly to center field to score Stroh.
Keegan Thurston started on the mound for Runza but struggled with his command and lasted just three innings. He allowed two unearned runs on one hit and five walks. He also tallied two strikeouts.