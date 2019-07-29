KEARNEY -- Kearney Runza overcame its six errors. Papillion-La Vista Pinnacle Bank died with one.
A dropped fly ball in center field allowed two Kearney runs to score, capping a comeback from a 5-1 deficit as the host team stayed alive in the American Legion State Tournament National Division at Memorial Field.
It didn’t look good for Kearney from the start. Pitcher Seth Stroh had trouble getting his off-speed pitches over the plate. He walked three and hit another in 2 ⅓ innings.
“Papilliion has a great hitting team and they came out early in the game and kind of put it on us,” Kearney coach Brad Archer said.
Papillion pushed four runs across in the second with Conner Barnett’s two-out single to center field scored two runs and Nick Ripa followed with a double to center that scored Barnett.
Two walks and a wild pitch completed the four-run rally for Papillion.
In the third, Jake Koory singled to center to drive in another run and Archer switched to Mason Casper on the mound.
“I was thinking … hopefully Mason can keep them at bay for the rest of the game until we can get back into it,” Archer said.
Casper did his part. He pitched 4 ⅔ innings, giving up one hit and walking one. He struck out four and survived the shaky defense.
With the tournament in its third day and pitch limitations in effect, teams are starting to dip into their pitching staffs, so offensive deficits are not as deep as they were earlier in the tournament, giving Kearney a glimmer of home.
“Their kid that started the game did a nice job but he wasn’t overpowering by any means. At the same time, it was going to be on our shoulders to do some things,” Archer said. “We got a couple walks in there and got a couple hits and finally got some things going offensively.”
The breakthrough came in the fourth
Jackson Worley started the rally by getting to first on a dropped third strike. Corbin Foster followed with a double to left and Will Richter drove in Worley with a single to center.
One out later, Foster scored on a suicide squeeze bunt by Sam Engberg. Richter scored on a two-out infield single by Brandt Groskruetz, cutting Papillion’s lead to 5-4.
“There’s times we can hit the ball and times been some times when we’ve struggled a bit. But today we were able to get the big hit when we needed to,” Archer said.
But the biggest hit wasn’t a hit. It was a playable fly ball to center field. When he didn’t make the catch, Kearney suddenly had a 6-5 lead that Casper managed to hold despite back-to-back one-out errors. He struck out the last two batters to end the game.
With the tournament down to four teams, Tuesday’s pairings have Kearney playing Lincoln Southwest
Archer said Noah Carpenter will make the start on the mound.
“We’re going to hand the ball to him and hopefully we’ll play good defense behind him and score enough runs to win it,” Archer said.