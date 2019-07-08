PAPILLION — Kearney Runza Seniors went 3-1 during the weekend, beating Ralston and Omaha Gross but splitting a pair of games with Papillion-La Vista South.
The weekend started with Kearney (26-7) beating Papillion-La Vista South 7-3 on Friday. Runza opened the game with a three-run rally in the first but didn’t score again until putting four on the board in the seventh, breaking a 3-3 tie.
Corbin Foster went 2 for 3 with a triple and drove in two runs. Tyler Schirmer and Trey Rodriguez also drove in two runs. Brandt Groskreutz was the winning pitcher, working five innings in relief of Noah Carpenter.
On Saturday, Runza built an 8-2 lead over Omaha Gross only to have Gross score three runs in the seventh to make the final score 8-5.
Korben Rich cracked a two-run homer for Runza, while Will Richter was 2 for 3 with a triple and three RBIs.
Keegan Thurston was the winning pitcher, striking out six while pitching into the seventh. Layne Shiers picked up the save, getting three outs in the seventh while throwing just five pitches.
In Saturday’s nightcap, Papillion-La Vista South put four on the board in the bottom of the sixth to win 6-4 after Kearney had led 4-2.
Foster, Shiers and Mason Casper doubled in the game. Foster added a single.
Richter took the pitching loss in relief of Jaxson Worley.
The weekend concluded Sunday with Kearney beating Ralston 10-1. Runza did most of the damage in the fifth inning, scoring eight runs and ending the game on the mercy rule.
At the plate, Seth Stroh went 3 for 3 with two RBIs and Sam Engberg was 2 for 2 with four RBIs. Stroh pitched a complete game, giving up three hits while striking out six.
At 5:30 today, Kearney will play Lincoln Pius X in the Cornhusker League championship at 5:30 p.m. at Lincoln’s Sherman Field.
Post 52 goes 2-2
Kearney Post 52 Juniors went 2-2 during the weekend at the Grand Island/Hastings tournament.
The tournament was scheduled for three days but had to be adjusted
because wet fields wiped out Friday’s games.
On Saturday, Post 52 (21-14) routed Millard South 11-3 but lost to Papillion-La Vista South 7-1. Sunday, Kearney beat Bennington 6-2 but lost to Millard West 7-5.
The game with Millard South ended when Kearney scored one in the sixth to go again by eight. Brayden Andersen went 2 for 4 with two doubles and three RBIs to pace the offense along with Alex Schall, who also went 2 for 4 with three RBIs. Nick Carlson went 2 for 3 while Tanner Johnson doubled, walked three times and scored four runs.
Cal Higgins was the winning pitcher, giving up five hits and striking out six in five innings.
Against Papillion-La Vista South, Kearney scored one in the first but never got another. Papillion-La Vista South put the game away with a five-run fifth.
Andersen doubled and scored Kearney’s only run.
Against Bennington, Kearney bunched its runs in the middle innings, scoring two in the third and four in the fourth.
Carson Schnacker pitched five scoreless innings before giving up two in the sixth. He struck out sixth and allowed five hits. Johnson pitched the seventh to get the save.
At the plate, Andersen went 3 for 4 with a double and three RBIs. Carlson also had a double and drove in three runs.
Millard West scored just one earned run in Sunday’s final game but took advantage of three Kearney errors to add five more in its 6-4 victory.
Andersen took the loss, striking out six in five innings. He gave up five hits and walked three.
At the plate, Johnson, Carlson and Collin Fruhling connected for two hits each.
Kearney Post 52 is back in action Wednesday, playing a doubleheader in Lincoln against Lincoln Southwest.
Jersey’s splits with Lexington
KEARNEY — Kearney Jersey’s Seniors split a doubleheader with Lexington Sunday at Memorial Field.
Kearney (16-13) won the opener 10-2 in five innings but Lexington rallied in the eighth inning to win the nightcap 7-5.
Six hits and seven walks fueled Kearney’s offense in the first game. Dylan Burkey whacked a two-run home run for Kearney and Ethan Longoria added two hits. Kaden Grabenstein doubled.
Kaden Bonner was the winning pitcher, giving up four hits and striking out six.
In the second game, Jersey’s had to score three runs in the bottom of the seventh to push the game into extra innings. Kearney had a 13-7 advantage in hits but surrendered 10 walks and committed three errors.
Bonner went 3 for 4 at the plate, scoring two runs and driving in one. Anthony Becker, Matthew Christoff and Caden Petersen had two hits each.