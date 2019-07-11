KEARNEY — In Thursday night’s Mid-Nebraska Baseball League All-Star Game, Team West batted around in two different innings.
The two-inning offensive outburst was the difference against Team East at Memorial Field. Team West scored nine runs between those two innings and despite tallying just eight hits in the eight-inning game, prevailed over the East, 11-6.
“It’s a lot of fun,” Team East coach Russ Heimstra said. “The kids have a good team. They all get along pretty well. The main thing is having a fun time.”
After the East evened the score at one run apiece in the top of the second, the West regained a one-run advantage on a two-out bases loaded walk in the bottom half of the inning.
The West piled on five runs in the third inning to secure a 7-2 lead. They only registered two hits in the inning with Jordan Callihan of Ogallala connecting for a two-run bloop single to right-center field.
In the fifth, the West batted around on just two hits and scored four runs to take a nine-run lead.
The East showed life in the seventh inning. After scoring its first run on a wild pitch, Jarrett Havens of Aurora collected a two-run single to cap a three-run inning.
“We had a few errors and some other stuff (in the third and fifth innings),” Heimstra said. “But like I said, it’s for fun, so it’s all good.”
Jackson Miller, Dylan Burkey, Kaden Bonner and Anthony Becker represented Kearney Jersey’s Seniors in the game.
All four played for the East team. Burkey recorded a double and drew a walk and Becker drove in one run on a base hit and drew a walk, while Miller and Bonner failed to reach base in either of their two at-bats.
Burkey pitched a scoreless inning, recording one strikeout and allowing one base runner on an error by the East first baseman.
“It was good to coach them,” said Heimstra, who serves as the Jersey’s Seniors head coach. “It’s neat to be coaching them (in a game like this).”
