KEARNEY — The Red team made run after run but couldn’t catch the Black in the Kearney Senior All-Star Game played Sunday night at the UNK Health and Sports Center.
Led by Nolan Sughroue’s 25 points, the Black defeated the Red 93-84 in the game that’s usually the wrap-up event of the Mr. Basketball Invitational. With the cancellation of the Mr. Basketball Invitational and the Miss Basketball Showcase, the all-star games were played back-to-back Sunday night with the Red defeating the Blue 67-59 in the girls game.
Sughroue, an Adams Central graduate, hit a game-high five 3-pointers, and scored seven points in the first four minutes as the Black took an early lead and never gave it up.
Kearney High graduate Carson Schwarz, who added 17 points, said the Black team had the right approach, taking it as just another game.
“Coach B (Drake Beranek) said, ‘If you’re going to do anything in life, do it and get the most out of it,’” Schwarz said.
Six and a half minutes into the game, the Black had a double-digit lead. But the Red, led by Lexington’s Ajack Waikur who led all scorers with 26 points, wouldn’t go away. Within two minutes, they were within two.
And so the score would yo-yo the rest of the way.
A 10-0 run gave the Black a 67-54 lead with 12 minutes left in the game. Eight minutes later, it was a 1-point game. Then the Black went on an 8-0 run to get some breathing room.
“Eventually we made some stops and we made more threes than them and we made more plays than them,” Schwarz said.
The Black finished with a 13-5 advantage in 3-pointers and had more balanced scoring with five players netting double figures.
Besides Sughroue and Schwarz, Arapahoe’s Yordi Gutierrez finished with 14 points, Kearney High’s Jaden Engen added 11 and South Loup’s Kalen Dockweiler finished with 10.
For the Red, Ansley/Litchfield’s Christopher Paitz finished with 14 points, Ord’s Hayden Grint scored 13 and Centura’s Ben Oman finished with 12.
Schwarz, who will attend UNK this fall, has one more game to play — the Nebraska Coaches’ All-Star Game July 22 in Lincoln.
“I’m excited. It’s going to be my last basketball game ever. It’s going to be sad but I’m ready to go,” he said.
Black 93, Red 84
Black — Nolan Sughroue (Adams Central) 25, Carson Schwarz (KHS) 17, Yordi Gutierrez (Arapahoe) 14, Jaden Engen (KHS) 11, Kalen Dockweiler (South Loup) 10, Carson Schroeder (Arapahoe) 6, Tyler Callahan (Bertrand) 4, Josh Harvey (Broken Bow) 2, Elijah Lovin (Minden 2).
Red — Ajack Waikur (Lexington) 26, Christopher Paitz (Ansley/Litchfield) 14, Hayden Grint (Ord) 13, Ben Oman (Centura) 12, Dalton Schmitt (KCHS) 9, Braden Kizer (Overton) 8, Dillon Geiser (Cozad) 1, Tanner Herman (Wood River) 1, Izaiah Gomez (Gibbon) 0.
FKC trio leads Red
The girls’ all-star game didn’t have the excitement of the boys as the Red team led by 13 at halftime and kept a double-digit lead until the last four minutes.
The Blue pulled within five with 1:47 left but Pleasanton’s Megan Fisher hit a follow shot and Lydia Hill cashed a 3-pointer in just over 30 seconds to get the lead back to double digits.
Fisher led the Red with 14 points, while Wilcox-Hildreth’s Abby Quadhamer netted 12 points and Elm Creek’s Allie Bauer added 11.
North Platte St. Pat’s Kaleigh Kummer led the Blue with 16 points, while Arapahoe’s Joslyn North chipped in 12.
Red 67, Blue 59
Red — Meghan Fisher (Pleasanton) 14, Abby Quadhamer (Wilcox-Hildreth) 12, Allie Bauer (Elm Creek) 11, Lydia Hill (Ord) 6, Camille Fishell (Axtell) 6, Alex Bauer (Minden) 5, McKenna Schmidt (Ravenna) 4, Emma Hoffschneider (Burwell) 6, Kaleigh Johnson (Centura) 3.
Blue — Kaleigh Kummer (NP St. Pat’s) 16, Joslyn North (Arapahoe) 12, Hayley Homan (NP St. Pat’s) 8, Falan Ryan (Ansley/Litchfield) 8, Taryn Hadwiger (Amherst) 4, Alexis Mishou (KHS) 4, Dakota Hughes (Alma) 4, Taylor Ference (Loup City) 2, Mariah Watson (Arapahoe) 1.