NORTH PLATTE — A two-out run in the fifth inning proved to be the difference for Kearney Runza on Friday night.
In a pitchers’ duel against Scottsbluff, Runza’s Trey Rodriguez singled to center field to score Connor Clevenger in the fifth. It broke a scoreless tie and was the lone run of the game, as Runza defeated Scottsbluff 1-0 in the first round of the Area 7 Tournament in North Platte.
Base runners came at a premium, as both teams tallied just two hits.
Brandt Groskreutz pitched a complete-game shutout for Runza. He attacked hitters, throwing a first-pitch strike to 20 of the 26 batters he faced, to allow two hits and three walks while striking out six batters.
Scottsbluff starter Harold Baez was nearly just as effective. The one mistake pitch to Rodriguez was costly, as he received the loss, despite allowing one earned run on two hits and two walks.