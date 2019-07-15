KEARNEY — Seth Stroh had a weekend.
The Kearney Runza pitcher/infielder went 8 for 11 with two home runs, two doubles, a triple and 10 RBIs as Runza swept three games at Memorial Field. He also pitched a complete in Sunday’s five-inning win over Beatrice, striking out four.
Saturday, Stroh went 3 for 4 with a double and the game-winning RBI as Kearney beat Omaha Gross 7-6.
In the second game, an 11-3 win over the Millard Sox, Stroh went 3 for 4 with a home run, a double and three RBIs.
On Sunday, he went 2 for 3 with a home run, a triple and six RBIs as Kearney beat Beatrice 12-4 in five innings.
The three wins give Kearney a 30-8 record as they prepare to play the Scottsbluff Westco Zephyrs at 5 p.m. Friday in North Platte in the first round of the A-7 Area Tournament.
Kearney had to rally from a 5-1 deficit to beat Omaha Gross. Two runs in each of the last three innings brought Kearney the victory.
Stroh singled to start the fifth-inning rally and was brought home on an RBI double by Sam Engberg. Will Richter, who was 2 for 2 with a triple, scored on a sacrifice fly by Brandt Groskreutz.
In the sixth, Mason Casper’s double scored Conner Clevenger. Clevenger reached on a fielder’s choice and Trey Rodriguez, running for Casper, scored on a fielder’s choice to cut the lead to one.
Corbin Foster’s single in the seventh tied the score and Foster came home four batters later when Stroh singled.
Foster, the last of three pitchers, picked up the victory, needing only four pitches to get two outs.
Against Millard Sox, Kearney scored seven runs in the second inning and never looked back.
Casper was 2 for 4 with a double and two RBIs. Foster also had a double. Stroh ended the game with a two-run home run that enforced the mercy rule.
Noah Carpenter was the winning pitcher, allowing six hits and six walks while striking out two.
Against Beatrice, Groskreutz and Tyler Schirmer had two hits each. Schirmer had a double and Engberg came through with a triple.
Post 52 goes 3-1
OMAHA — Kearney Post 52 Juniors went 3-1 in Omaha over the weekend beating Papillion-La Vista 8-1 on Friday and Bellevue West 8-7 and Ralston 8-0 on Saturday before losing the final game to Omaha Westside, 9-6, on Sunday.
Cal Higgins and Dawson Stutz combined to stop Papillion-La Vista on three hits. Higgins pitched five innings, striking out 11. Stutz pitched the last two, striking out one.
At the plate, Tanner Johnson had two hits, including a triple, and Cale Conrade had two hits with a double.
In the win over Bellevue West, Kearney scored five runs in the top of the sixth to erase a 7-3 deficit.
Carter Krause was 2 for 4 and drove in three runs. Dawson Stutz went 2 for 2 and Brayden Anderson was 2 for 3.
Dylan Welsh was the winning pitcher, striking out three in 3 1/3 innings of relief. Johnson got the save.
Krause threw a six-inning, two-hit shutout against Ralston, striking out two and walking three.
Andersen went 2 for 3 with three RBIs, while Johnson was 2 for 3. Conrad and Krause drove in two runs each.
On Sunday, Westside scored all nine of its runs in the second inning and held on as Post 52 tallied four in the fifth and two in the sixth.
Collin Fruhling went 2 for 4 with a double, while Conrad was 2 for 2 with a triple. Nick Carlson tripled and drove in three runs.
Post 52 opens area tournament play at 5 p.m. Friday at Hastings’ Duncan Field against Scottsbluff.