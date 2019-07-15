KEARNEY — The Tri-City Storm announced Monday their regular-season schedule for next season, which will mark the team’s 20th season in Kearney.
The Storm will play host to the Omaha Lancers on Oct. 4 for their home opener at the Viaero Center.
The following week on Oct. 10, Tri-City will host the defending Clark Cup champion Sioux Falls Stampede. The Storm also will play five of their first seven games on home ice during the month of October.
The regular season will conclude April 18 when Tri-City plays host to in-state rival Lincoln.
Next year’s regular-season schedule will feature 30 home games at the Viaero Center in Kearney. Twenty-six of the team’s 30 games will be played on a Friday, Saturday or Sunday.
The Storm are coming off a historic Anderson Cup season that included a team record 45 wins in the regular season. Tri-City was 24-3-2-1 last season at the Viaero Center, a record that matched the 2003-04 Anderson Cup team for most wins on home ice during a single season.