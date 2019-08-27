PLEASANTON — The Pleasanton girls were still playing the last day of the volleyball season.
They just weren’t playing in the championship game.
Class D1 state champion Archbishop Bergan swept the Bulldogs in the semifinals, then Johnson-Brock won the consolation game, ending Pleasanton’s season.
Considering most of the team was underclassmen, the anticipation for this season is high.
"The experience we have coming back should make us competitive in the upcoming season," coach Shane Nordby said. "We will have to be a little creative to replace our setter. That will be the biggest question we have to answer."
If the Bulldogs find the setter, they should be explosive offensively, returning the top four attackers from last year’s 34-4 team.
Kearney Hub Player of the Year Katy Lindner, a 5-10 junior, returns after compiling 333 kills and 84 blocks last year. Belle Paitz added 265 kills and 321 digs in her sophomore season and Kaci Pierce came up with 223 kills and 362 digs.
Natalie Siegel (190 kills, 45 blocks), Cadee Nichols (354 digs) and Paige Weisdorfer (228 digs) also return.
Nichols and Weisdorfer are the only seniors among the veterans as Pleasanton looks to create a dynasty.
Football
The Pleasanton football players have plenty of reasons to believe they will make huge strides this year.
The Bulldogs return seven starters on offense and six on defense from last year’s 2-6 team. Experience isn’t the only thing the Bulldogs have going for them, according to coach Ricci Westland, who is beginning his 24th year at Pleasanton.
"We have some talented boys returning this fall who are very eager to get back out on the field," he said. "They have been tearing up the weight room, increasing maxes and most importantly, bonding together by pushing each other to never give up."
Six senior starters lead the way.
Quarterback/linebacker Jakson Keaschall, running back/linebacker Kessler Dixon, lineman Connor Hand and wide receiver/safety Seth Eckel were two-way starters for the Bulldogs. TJ Baillie started at end and Chad Chandler handed the kicking.
Out of the junior class, lineman Wyatt Reese and end/linebacker Tyce Westland were two-way starters.
Sophomore Chase Pawloski earned a starting spot at linebacker.
