SUMNER — Sumner-Eddyville-Miller will have a new head coach on the sideline this season. It also marks Year 2 of the Mustangs competing at the six-man level.
James Beavers is taking over a program that posted a 4-5 record last season, which was a notable difference from the Mustangs’ 0-8 mark in their final year in eight-man football in 2017.
Last season, the Mustangs started the season 4-2. But a three-game losing streak to end the season ruined the Mustangs’ chance at having an above .500 record. They lost their playoff game to Hyannis, 70-30,
This season, the Mustangs return three starters. Senior running backs and defensive backs Riley Sock and Blake Schroeder and junior running back and linebacker Carson Rohde are back for the Mustangs.
Rohde presents mismatch problems for opposing defenses at running back, possessing a 6-foot-3, 265-pound frame.
"It’s going to be a challenge to replace four seniors, but we will have a lot of kids with good athleticism and some good size," Beavers said. "The success of our team will depend on the players being ready to step up and take on leadership roles."
Volleyball
Last season, the Mustangs posted their highest win total since 2013. Their 12-17 record under first-year coach Tammy Kenton also marked their first double-digit win total in three years.
The Mustangs return seven seniors this season, including outside hitter Sarah Glatter, who finished second on the team with 156 kills last year. Middle hitter Ashley Schroeder, libero Faith Whitesel and setter Madison Bosak also are seniors and returning starters for the Mustangs this season.
The Mustangs have five letterwinners returning, including senior outside hitters Jennifer Guerra and Sidney Ripp. Kenton said freshman outside hitters Dani Claflin and Rachel Kearney could contribute this season.
Kenton hopes the Mustangs can build off last season’s success. Improving their consistency and ability to finish sets will be key to their success, Kenton said.
"We have a great deal of experience returning for the 2019 season," Kenton said. "Having a large number of senior can be good or bad, depending upon each player accepting their role on the team. Also, a great leader is what is really needed to keep the team united with a team focused approach to the season."
Cross Country
The Mustangs’ cross country team features little experience this year.
They have just two returning letterwinners from last year’s team. Senior Parker Smith and junior Michael Lukas are back for the boys team under second-year coach Erika Kappel.
@DanZielinski3
