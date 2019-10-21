Former Husker Brett Maher made NFL history in the Cowboys’ 37-10 win over the Eagles Sunday night.
With his 63-yard field goal — the final play before halftime — Maher became the first in NFL history to kick three field goals of at least 60 yards.
Last week, Maher had hit a 62-yarder against the Jets and before that, another one in 2018 against the Eagles.
His kick this week breaks a tie with former UNO standout Greg Zuerlein and Sebastian Janikowski for multiple field goals over 60 yards.
Maher’s kick Sunday was a yard short of tying the longest NFL field goal, 64 yards by Matt Prater.
