HASTINGS — Hastings College will offer men’s volleyball and women’s wrestling as varsity intercollegiate sports beginning in the 2020-21 academic year.
The addition of the two programs will bring Hastings College Broncos Athletics to 26 competitive teams. Thee new programs will be affiliated with the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics and the Great Plains Athletic Conference.
Hastings College is conducting national searches to find head coaches for both programs.
In 2020 there will be 50 NAIA schools competing in men’s volleyball, up from 42 this year, the first year the NAIA has offered a men’s volleyball championship this year.
With the addition of the Hastings College, the GPAC will have five schools sponsoring men’s volleyball and the league will look to attract an affiliate member to get to automatic qualification for the national tournament status number of six teams.
Twenty schools competed in the inaugural NAIA National Invitational Women’s Wrestling Championship this year, including two from the GPAC and three from the Nebraska. There are 63 colleges and universities nationwide who sponsor women’s wrestling.
Women’s wrestling competes in the traditional winter season, while men’s volleyball competes during the winter and early spring.
