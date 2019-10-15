LINCOLN — If Lauren Stivrins was tired of hearing about Wisconsin’s Dana Rettke, then Monday’s Big Ten weekly accolades announcement probably didn’t help.
The Badgers’ 6-foot-8 middle blocker was named the league’s player of the week for the second time this year after she averaged 4.2 kills per set and a .396 hitting percentage as Wisconsin swept Minnesota and Northwestern.
Meanwhile, Stivrins had one of her better weeks as a Husker. The junior middle blocker put up 24 kills with just one hitting error at a .657 clip. She also had seven blocks and six digs in the Huskers’ wins over Michigan State and Michigan.
Since conference play started, Stivrins has been nearly unstoppable. She has 60 kills on 90 swings with just nine errors.
Despite the impressive numbers, NU coach John Cook said he reminded Stivrins of a few missed opportunities in the first set against Michigan State, which NU lost, and setter Nicklin Hames could have gone to her even more.
“When you have a middle that you can do all those things and get kills for you, it really helps opens other things up,” Cook said Friday following the Michigan State match. “We knew we had good matchups for her and we tried to get her as many balls as we could.”
Serving assist
Michigan featured two of the tougher servers the Huskers have faced all season. The Wolverines featured May Pertofsky’s hybrid serve — a combination of a float and topspin serves — and the jump serve from Paige Jones.
Of the 25 points Michigan earned while serving, 14 came when Pertofsky and Jones were serving, including four aces. Eventually, the Huskers slowed down Michigan’s serve with a side-out percentage of 93% in the third set.
Cook said they prepared by watching video of Michigan’s servers and then had their male graduate managers mimic the serves.
“That’s why we try to have male coaches that are former players, because they can re-create almost anything that we’ll see,” he said.
Solo work
Through two sets against Michigan, the Huskers used their block to thwart the Wolverines’ potent attack. However, in the third set, NU took it to another level with five solo blocks.
Lexi Sun and Madi Kubik each recorded back-to-back solo stuffs against Michigan, and Sun added another block late.
“Teammates get excited when people get a solo block,” Sun said. “I think it’s fun and gets the momentum going.”
The five solo blocks were NU’s most for the season and played a big part in the Huskers claiming the set 25-14.
Cook said when setters put hitters in position for a one-on-one swing, the hitter should put the ball away.
“Anytime you make a solo, that is such a deflation for the other team ...” Cook said. “It’s literally probably worth two points.”
Huskers steady in poll
Nebraska stayed at No. 5 in this week’s AVCA poll as the top five teams remained unchanged.
Wisconsin and Minnesota flipped spots at No. 6 and No. 7, respectively, with Penn State right behind them. Creighton moved up two spots to No. 11 after knocking off then-10th-ranked Marquette.
Illinois remained at No. 17, while the Huskers’ opponent on Wednesday, Purdue, didn’t move from last week’s ranking of No. 20.
