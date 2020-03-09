LINCOLN — The Nebraska volleyball team will play a spring match against Northern Colorado at the Heartland Events Center in Grand Island on April 25.
Tickets will go on sale through Ticketmaster and at the Heartland Events Center Box Office at 10 a.m., Wednesday. All tickets will be reserved at $10 with limited courtside seats available at $25 each. No tickets will be sold through the Nebraska Athletic Ticket Office.
The match is set to begin at 6 p.m., with doors opening at 4:30 p.m.
Husker volleyball players will sign autographs immediately following the match.
The Grand Island match will be the Huskers’ only one of the 2020 spring season. Nebraska is coming off a 28-5 season and an NCAA regional final appearance in 2019. The Huskers had no seniors on their roster last season for the first time in school history, and 12 players return from that squad this spring.
Northern Colorado went 26-8 last year and 17-1 in the Big Sky Conference. The Bears won the Big Sky Tournament and advanced to the NCAA Tournament, where they fell in the first round to Hawaii, 3-1.