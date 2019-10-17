Omaha has earned another repeat performance to host an Olympic Trials event.
USA Curling officials announced Wednesday that Omaha has been selected to host the 2022 U.S. Olympic Trials for Curling at UNO's Baxter Arena.
Curling is the second Olympic sport to have Omaha consecutively host an Olympic Trials competition. USA Swimming has had its past three Olympic Trials in Omaha, beginning in 2008. That streak grows to four next year when the 2020 Trials will take place at CHI Health Center from June 21-28.
The curling event will be conducted from Nov. 13-21, 2021, and will decide which teams represent the United States at the 2022 Olympic Games in Beijing, China. Ticket information will be announced at a later date.
John Shuster’s journey to an Olympic gold medal at the 2018 Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea, began at the 2017 Trials in Omaha. Team Shuster — which also included Matt Hamilton, Tyler George and John Landsteiner — became the first American team to win gold in curling.
Shuster said he’s pleased to see the trials return to a familiar venue.
“The return of trials to Omaha is exciting both for competitors and the great fans that come out to support curling,” Shuster said. “Between the 2018 Olympic Trials and the World Cup, curlers really enjoyed their time there. It’s a really good fit.
“Baxter Arena is a beautiful arena. It’s a great place for our ice makers to allow the top teams to do their best. I really think Omaha is becoming known as a sports town.”
Omaha Sports Commission president Josh Todd said getting another event to come back proves that the city is a premier destination for world class events.
“The relationships and trust we have built with USOPC national governing bodies such as USA Curling have been key to being selected as the host city for trials events,” Todd said. “The 2022 U.S. Olympic Trials for Curling provides Omaha another chance to demonstrate our amazing community support through sport development, sponsorships and ticket sales. We look forward to a great event.”
Mike Kemp, senior associate athletic director at UNO, joined Todd, Shuster and others at the press conference at Baxter Arena on Wednesday to welcome the event back to the city.
“UNO Athletics and Baxter Arena are extremely happy to partner with the Omaha Sports Commission and USA Curling to once again host this event,” Kemp said. “The success of the 2018 Olympic Trials for Curling was evident by the way that the Omaha fans supported the trials through their attendance, and the atmosphere that they created.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.