It’s not every day Nebraska travels overseas to play a football game. So interest is likely to be high among Husker fans for the game against Illinois that will be played in Dublin, Ireland, to open the 2021 season.

Some travel agencies already are capitalizing on that expected demand.

Dallas-based Anthony Travel, which is the official travel partner for the Aer Lingus College Football Classic, was advertising Ireland travel packages Monday morning just minutes after the game was announced.

According to its website, four-day tours start at about $3,600 per person, while five-day tours are about $4,800.

Steve Glenn, chairman of Executive Travel in Lincoln, said his company already has put together a nine-day, eight-night tour that will depart on Aug. 20, 2021, and return Aug. 29, the day after the Huskers’ game.

“We figure if people are going to go that far, they’re not going to want a four-day tour,” Glenn said.

“This should be fun for the fans because it’s something unique,” he said.

Glenn said booking information, including pricing, should be available in about a week.

Rose White, a spokeswoman for AAA Nebraska, said that as soon as the organization learned about the game, “our travel team began sharing ideas on the pre- and post-game activities to help make this a wonderful adventure for our travel clients.

“We are thrilled the Huskers are going to Ireland and we look forward to sharing more details about our travel offerings as soon as they become available,” White said in an email.

She said fans who want to get a jump on travel plans for the game should contact AAA.

Nebraska has played one other overseas game. In December 1992, the Huskers beat Kansas State in the Coca-Cola Classic, an annual game played in Tokyo from 1977-1993.

The only other times Nebraska has left the continental U.S. to play football were trips to play Hawaii — one in the 1950s, two in the 1970s and one in 1982.

Glenn said there was strong demand for all of those trips, and he assumes there will be for the Ireland trip as well.

One thing to keep in mind, he said, is that July and August are the “high season” for tourism in Ireland and with the added demand created by the football game, hotel rooms are likely to be scarce.

“People won’t want to wait until the last minute on that one,” Glenn said.