KEARNEY – The Tri-City Storm picked up their first win of the season Thursday night, defeating defending Clark Cup champion Sioux Falls Stampede 4-1 at the Viaero Center.
Kyle Aucoin, Benji Eckerle, Colby Ambrosio and Matt Knies scored goals for the Storm (1-1-1). Daniel Allin record his first USHL career win in net.
Aucoin notched his first goal of the season four minutes into the contest. Sioux Falls answered with a goal about six minutes later.
Eckerle scored a shorthanded goal for the Storm just over four minutes into the second period. Ambrosio netted a power-play goal to increase Tri-City’s lead to 3-1 later in the period.
Knies capitalized on an empty net with a goal with less than two minutes left in the game.
Tri-City outshot the Stampede by a 34-28 margin. Allin stopped 27 of the Stampede’s 28 shots.
The Storm hit the road for a contest against Waterloo at 7:05 p.m. Saturday before returning to the Viaero Center to face Dubuque at 4:05 p.m. Sunday.
